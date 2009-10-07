I'm assuming this is a desktop?? I know this sounds stupid, but are you sure the video cable between your computer and the monitor is plugged in firmly on both ends? I once worked for nearly an hour trying to figure out what was wrong with a machine before realizing that the video cable was partially unplugged from the video board. I'd also check all the other connections (make sure the video board is in good, the hard disk is plugged in, all the power cords are in well, etc). If everything looks good, then you might try a different video board, if you happen to have an old one laying around. Also, have you noticed if the computer sounds like it's booted up? You can tell because you can hear the hard disk when the OS is starting up. You should also hear the startup "fanfare" if your speakers are plugged in. If it IS booting up properly (aside from the video), then obviously it's your video board. If not, then: is there any indication that there is no memory or that another major component is missing (a pattern of beeps should go off if there's a serious problem with the hardware)? If that doesn't happen, then there must be a problem with the motherboard, as you suggested. I am unfamiliar with the "PRAM battery"...would that be the button-cell battery on the motherboard? If so, then the computer should function fine with or without it, though the clock might reset to 1970 or thereabouts.



I've never heard anything about "too many on/offs will kill MBs"....but if there were somehow a power surge when you were flipping the switch on and off, then that MIGHT have done some damage. Who knows...



So, my advice is to:

1. Check all cables and major components to make sure they are well connected. Sounds stupid, but I always want to make absolutely sure...

2. Try and boot up. Listen for "normal" boot sounds. If you hear them, try a different video board, if not...

3. Listen for "non normal" boot sounds (generally very loud beeps). If you hear these, find a manual for your MB and it will describe the various patterns of beeps that indicate different hardware errors. if you don't hear these...

4. I hate to say it, but it sounds very much like you (or at least, 'something') did kill your system.





Good luck with all that. Hopefully it's just a loose cable.