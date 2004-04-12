How can a virus, worm or trojan horse enter a computer through Yahoo, MSN or AOL Messenger? I've been using a computer for the last 10 years now, and never once had a problem with viruses until I started using Yahoo and MSN, especially Yahoo. I don't open suspicious-looking attachments. I don't click links sent via e-mail. But I got hit by two viruses in the last few months. One damaged the master drive and the BIOS. Another (which hit only a few days ago) wiped out everything on my slave drive. Good thing I have backups.



I'm wondering how I got these viruses. I suspect that it came through YM due to its security holes. But I read that, to activate a virus or malicious script in YM, you must accept a file or click a link. I never accept anything from strangers. I don't even go to public chat rooms. And if I do accept files from someone I know, it's a picture or a text file and their computer is not infected.



How could these viruses have entered my PC? Any comments?. I use Windows ME, by the way, with 2 hard disks, 1 CD-RW and 1 CD-ROM drive. My browsers are Internet Explorer 6 and Netscape 7.02 I do not use Outlook or any mail software.



Thanks.

Barney