Can't send

by ron834 / January 5, 2007 7:01 AM PST

I have 4 email accounts, and i get mail from all of them , but can only send from 1 (because it is an IMAP), but that is a personal account that i do not want to share with people. How can I send from the other 3 (POP3 Servers). I have some messages that are waiting to be sent for a few days now and this is a big problem.

-Ron

Another thing
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 6, 2007 9:22 PM PST
In reply to: Re: can't send

Are these 4 email addresses all with the same ISP, or with different ISP's?

I have 4 email addresses, all with different ISP's, one main one and 3 throwaway ones with free dial-up ISP's I don't use.

My main ISP allows emails to be received from the other 3, but to send an email from any of the other ISP's, I have to connect to and logon to those ISP's.

Is that the situation with you?

Mark

no
by ron834 / January 7, 2007 12:58 AM PST
In reply to: Another thing

i have 1 POP3 from my ISP, 2 POP3 from google, and 1 IMAP from AOL

-Ron

