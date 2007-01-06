Can't send

Also read http://office.microsoft.com/en-us/outlook/HP012328171033.aspx
Hope this helps.
Kees
I have 4 email accounts, and i get mail from all of them , but can only send from 1 (because it is an IMAP), but that is a personal account that i do not want to share with people. How can I send from the other 3 (POP3 Servers). I have some messages that are waiting to be sent for a few days now and this is a big problem.
-Ron
Are these 4 email addresses all with the same ISP, or with different ISP's?
I have 4 email addresses, all with different ISP's, one main one and 3 throwaway ones with free dial-up ISP's I don't use.
My main ISP allows emails to be received from the other 3, but to send an email from any of the other ISP's, I have to connect to and logon to those ISP's.
Is that the situation with you?
Mark
