Can't Remote Desktop XP from Windows 8

by richardthechemist / January 7, 2014 6:35 PM PST

Target machine is XP home, and I am trying to access it from a Windows 8 machine. Both are wireless, and are in the same workgroup.

I get the "Remote Desktop can't connect" message using either the computer name or the current IP address

I can ping the address

RDC is enabled on target

I can set up a Remote Assistance connection with no problem

Windows firewall has RDC allowed. If I try to add port 3389, firewall says it is already allowed. Turning firewall off does not help.

In the registry RDC is assigned to port 3389

When I netstat, there is no TCP 0.0.0.0.3389 LISTENING result, although other ports are listening

I would be very grateful for any advice you can give me.

Richard

Does the terminal service run?
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 7, 2014 6:41 PM PST
Since it's XP Home.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 7, 2014 7:36 PM PST
