Can't Remote Desktop XP from Windows 8

Also, this isn't natively supported on XP Home, only on XP Professional. However, http://www.mydigitallife.info/install-and-enable-remote-desktop-in-windows-xp-home-edition/ seems to have a workaround.
Kees
Target machine is XP home, and I am trying to access it from a Windows 8 machine. Both are wireless, and are in the same workgroup.
I get the "Remote Desktop can't connect" message using either the computer name or the current IP address
I can ping the address
RDC is enabled on target
I can set up a Remote Assistance connection with no problem
Windows firewall has RDC allowed. If I try to add port 3389, firewall says it is already allowed. Turning firewall off does not help.
In the registry RDC is assigned to port 3389
When I netstat, there is no TCP 0.0.0.0.3389 LISTENING result, although other ports are listening
I would be very grateful for any advice you can give me.
Richard
You may have to research other remote desktop apps. VNC and others are out there.
There are also some routers that block this. I left at note at link to follow.
Bob
-> http://forums.cnet.com/7726-7589_102-5412417.html?tag=posts;msg5412417
