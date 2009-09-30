Can't reinstall Vista because it won't recognize driver

Windows Vista forum

by galensaysyes / September 30, 2009 4:23 AM PDT

I'm not sure whether this problem belongs in the Vista forum or the Dell forum.

My Dell Inspiron 530 won't load Vista or anything else. All that will come up is the logo screen. I ran the diagnostics disc, and it found nothing. I've been trying to reinstall Vista but can't. The process reaches a point where it asks for the driver, without specifying which one. I load all the drivers from the drivers disc, and nothing happens. I return to the Vista disc, it repeats the same process and reaches the same point, and that's as far as I can get. Apparently Vista isn't seeing the driver. Any suggestions what I should do next?

8 total posts
Collapse -
Which screen is that?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 30, 2009 4:27 AM PDT
Collapse -
Answer: None of the above
by galensaysyes / September 30, 2009 5:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Which screen is that?

Excuse me, I should have been more specific. I'm getting the Dell logo screen; I never get as far as Vista.

Ah!
Ah!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 30, 2009 6:07 AM PDT

So the machine never booted up the Vista DVD. That's a common hardware failure. Fix that first.

And to repeat. Such hangs are common if we forget to unplug USB drives and printers.

And let's see that screen. Take a photo and put it on photobucket. Maybe you meant DRIVE and not driver?
Bob

No, no, and no
No, no, and no
by galensaysyes / September 30, 2009 10:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Ah!

There is no peripheral to unplug or to forget to unplug.

I meant "driver," not "drive."

I can't take a capture of the screen and put it up on Photobucket because I can't get onto the PC. But the screen I mean is the Dell start screen, which gives definitions of F2 and F12 in the right corner and the BIOS revision number in the middle.

To repeat my question: This Dell screen is as far as I get. So I'm trying to reinstall Vista. I get an instruction to load the driver. So I load all the drivers there are to be loaded. But I keep getting a repeat of the instruction to load the driver, and the loading process won't go any farther. What can I do next?

Collapse -
Looks like a repair counter is next.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 1, 2009 12:08 AM PDT
In reply to: No, no, and no

Since you never get to the point where the Vista DVD boots then the machine needs repair.

"I can't take a capture of the screen and put it up on Photobucket because I can't get onto the PC. But the screen I mean is the Dell start screen, which gives definitions of F2 and F12 in the right corner and the BIOS revision number in the middle."

This is where I use a CAMERA and take a picture with that.
Bob

Reply
Reply
by galensaysyes / October 1, 2009 4:14 AM PDT

Thanks, but before spending a bunch of money on repair, I'd rather find out what's going on, which I still don't know.

I don't have a camera and so can't take a picture. But it seems to me the description of the screen should suffice. And a repair counter wouldn't need either.

Let's be blunt.
Let's be blunt.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 1, 2009 7:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Reply

Since the Vista dvd never booted according to the above then its a hardware failure. Unless you do your own repairs, the repair counter is next.

The cause can be a bad anything. Your posts don't whittle it down much.
Bob

PS. If the Vista dvd is booting, then the exact screen of Vista would have to be told. but above you write you didn't get that far.

