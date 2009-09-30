Can't reinstall Vista because it won't recognize driver

There is an issue with re-installs where the owner forgot to unplug USB devices and the install hangs. But show me which screen you are seeing from this link -> http://www.blackviper.com/Articles/OS/InstallVista/installvista1.htm
I'm not sure whether this problem belongs in the Vista forum or the Dell forum.
My Dell Inspiron 530 won't load Vista or anything else. All that will come up is the logo screen. I ran the diagnostics disc, and it found nothing. I've been trying to reinstall Vista but can't. The process reaches a point where it asks for the driver, without specifying which one. I load all the drivers from the drivers disc, and nothing happens. I return to the Vista disc, it repeats the same process and reaches the same point, and that's as far as I can get. Apparently Vista isn't seeing the driver. Any suggestions what I should do next?