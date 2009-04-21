Audio & Video Software forum

General discussion

Can't play DVDs anymore on my XP laptop with WMP 11.

by DannyDep / April 21, 2009 2:38 PM PDT

As recently as 2 days ago, I was able to play commercial DVDs on my laptop. I can play CDs and MP3s but no DVDs.
For instance, a popup opens and I get prompted for which software i want to use when I put a CD in my drive. When i choose WMP, the skin immediately opens and starts playing the first track.
However, when I put a DVD (which works on other PCs) into my drive the pop up prompt window never opens like it used to do.
If I look at my System Event Viewer I get a bunch of Source:cdrom Event:11 errors stating that the driver detected a controller error.
When I click on the Windows Help Link the 2 explanations say it is a cable error which it is not since I can play CDs.
I've tried to uninstall and reinstall the drivers as well as the suggestions in this link to delete the upper and lower filters for CD devices and still have the same problem.
The drive shows up in explorer but when I click to open up the drive it appears empty.
I also installed Media Classic Player and get the same results with trying to do an "Open File". If I try to do an open DVD a message says it can't find the DVD directory. If I try to do an open Device a pop up appears showing the audio software, the country code 1, but the Video DDL is empty.
Does anyone have any ideas?
thx.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Can't play DVDs anymore on my XP laptop with WMP 11.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Can't play DVDs anymore on my XP laptop with WMP 11.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Some forget...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 21, 2009 10:10 PM PDT

That XP didn't play DVDs until we installed DVD player software. And when we upgrade WMP we get to reinstall our player software.

Find that software CD and reinstall your DVD player software and WMP 11 may play again.

Until you find it, look for VLC PLAYER.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Can't play DVDs anymore on my XP laptop with WMP 11
by DannyDep / April 22, 2009 1:33 AM PDT

Hi Bob,
Thanks for the response.
I was able to remove WMP 11 from my PC.
I installed VLC Player but still get the same results:
"main error: no access module matched "dvd"
main error: open of `dvd://D:\' failed: could not create access: no access module matched "dvd" "
There still was an WMP program in my list and when clicking on it is says it will install WMP 10. I am going to try than and see what happens. Stay tuned.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Audio & Video Software forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.