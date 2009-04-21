Can't play DVDs anymore on my XP laptop with WMP 11.

As recently as 2 days ago, I was able to play commercial DVDs on my laptop. I can play CDs and MP3s but no DVDs.

For instance, a popup opens and I get prompted for which software i want to use when I put a CD in my drive. When i choose WMP, the skin immediately opens and starts playing the first track.

However, when I put a DVD (which works on other PCs) into my drive the pop up prompt window never opens like it used to do.

If I look at my System Event Viewer I get a bunch of Source:cdrom Event:11 errors stating that the driver detected a controller error.

When I click on the Windows Help Link the 2 explanations say it is a cable error which it is not since I can play CDs.

I've tried to uninstall and reinstall the drivers as well as the suggestions in this link to delete the upper and lower filters for CD devices and still have the same problem.

The drive shows up in explorer but when I click to open up the drive it appears empty.

I also installed Media Classic Player and get the same results with trying to do an "Open File". If I try to do an open DVD a message says it can't find the DVD directory. If I try to do an open Device a pop up appears showing the audio software, the country code 1, but the Video DDL is empty.

Does anyone have any ideas?

thx.