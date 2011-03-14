Can't open Outlook Express

When I try to open get message - "to free up disk space outlook express can compact messages this may take up to a few minutes"
I keep getting this message today when I try to start up my Outlook Express. If I click on compact, Outlook crashes before opening. I can't find a way to open Outlook at all, it is my normal email program along with googlemail. My broadband connection is fine and I use Windows XP.
Any ideas to solve ?
Thanks
