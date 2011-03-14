Can't open Outlook Express

the other three have not reached 100 yet so it is apparent that either OE has become corrupted or the identity you're opening OE with has - it's either or. You state in the original message that this is an XP computer but do not state what service packs to XP or updates to OE have been installed. So . . .



1. Compacting all folders in OE frequently repairs mild corruption and surprisingly enough as ironic as it seems, the compaction process itself has also been implicated in causing corruption. Before WinXP SP2, OE was configured by default to compact files automatically after inactive for some minutes. However, although OE might have been inactive, the same could not always be said for other programs being used when compaction began. On some systems, particularly those with limited amounts of RAM or slow processors, the sudden drain on computer resources sometimes caused anomalies that too often damage the DBX file(s).



2. It is largely for this reason that the background compaction feature was removed from WinXP SP2. OE will now compact automatically only after opening and closing 100 times. It will do so not in the background, when you might be busy doing other things on the computer, but rather when the option is approved. Do not cancel the process, nor use your computer until it is finished. For the reason mention previously, you should still compact all folders on a regular basis based on volumns of mail received and as mentioned here. You should disable the background compaction (Click Tools, Options, Maintenance, click to clear the checkbox for Compact messages automatically in the background", and then click OK) when using systems prior to SP2, " File Corruption in Outlook Express ."



3. Supplemental reading:



a. " Update for Outlook Express 6.0 on Microsoft Windows XP (KB918766) ."



Note: After you install this update or your system is patched with SP3, a backup copy of the .dbx file is created every time compacting is performed. After the database is successfully compacted, the backup copy of the .dbx file is moved to the recycle bin. Should you note problems with missing e-mail or mail boxes afterwards, consider this link for restoring mail from the Recycler: " Why You Should Let Outlook Express Compact Messages When It Asks You ."



b. " The Outlook Express Store Folder ."



4. Email Errors "Put Your Correspondence Back On The Correct Route" .



You should follow the instruction given by Coryphaeus to try repairing OE first. It is also possible that you have corruption of you user profile and may have to create a new one: " How to Copy User Data to a New User Profile (Q811151) ."