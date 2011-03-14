Computer Help forum

Can't open Outlook Express

by Ianbru / March 14, 2011 9:13 PM PDT

When I try to open get message - "to free up disk space outlook express can compact messages this may take up to a few minutes"

I keep getting this message today when I try to start up my Outlook Express. If I click on compact, Outlook crashes before opening. I can't find a way to open Outlook at all, it is my normal email program along with googlemail. My broadband connection is fine and I use Windows XP.



Any ideas to solve ?



Thanks

Collapse -
What you may try
by Cursorcowboy / March 14, 2011 11:09 PM PDT

is to have your "OE Compacting" reset in the Registry by visiting the Kelly's Korner web site and downloading the file identified as #367 - OE - Reset Compact Check Count to 0 - Undo. When this file is downloaded to a favorite place on your hard drive simply double-click the file and this file will reset the prompt for compacting OE to zero (0).

Collapse -
Can't open Outlook Express - New!
by Ianbru / March 14, 2011 11:36 PM PDT

Thanks - I tried the resetting to 0 but it hasn't worked - still get same message when I try to open Outlook?

Collapse -
Should have reset the compact value to zero.
by Cursorcowboy / March 15, 2011 6:46 AM PDT

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Identities\{FA8502B7-6528-47B4-8889-B25D4441E1A0}\Software\Microsoft\Outlook Express\5.0\Compact Check Count.

The type is REG_Dword and the value of Data consists of something similar to 0x00000000 (0) -- where as the numeric number inside the parenthesis increase as you use OE and the last two values of the first section also increases but not with the same numeric character.

Please look at the Data value to see if the file you ran did the job it was intended:

1. Click Start, Run, type regedit, and then press Enter.

Note: Using the address at the start of this message click the Plus box in front of HKEY_CURRENT_USER to expand it and continue clicking/expanding appropriate folders (each word preceded by a backslash in that address BUT you may note that the long alphanumeric number I gave you above is different that your's -- but it doesn't matter as long as you get to that last subject) until reaching the last "Compact Check Count" which will be in the right window.

2. Look at the Data value for Compact Check Count (that figure inside the parenthesis) and tell me what it is please.

3. Click File, Exit in the toolbar to close and exit the session without having made any changes

Collapse -
Should have reset the compact value to zero. - New!
by Ianbru / March 15, 2011 8:58 AM PDT

I have 5 Identities (diff. aliases I have used) the value in the first of these the identity is just a string of 000's and in parenthesis is (40) - the other that follow are (14) (14) (0) (5)

Collapse -
Apparently the identity with zero was reset and
by Cursorcowboy / March 15, 2011 10:49 PM PDT

the other three have not reached 100 yet so it is apparent that either OE has become corrupted or the identity you're opening OE with has - it's either or. You state in the original message that this is an XP computer but do not state what service packs to XP or updates to OE have been installed. So . . .

1. Compacting all folders in OE frequently repairs mild corruption and surprisingly enough as ironic as it seems, the compaction process itself has also been implicated in causing corruption. Before WinXP SP2, OE was configured by default to compact files automatically after inactive for some minutes. However, although OE might have been inactive, the same could not always be said for other programs being used when compaction began. On some systems, particularly those with limited amounts of RAM or slow processors, the sudden drain on computer resources sometimes caused anomalies that too often damage the DBX file(s).

2. It is largely for this reason that the background compaction feature was removed from WinXP SP2. OE will now compact automatically only after opening and closing 100 times. It will do so not in the background, when you might be busy doing other things on the computer, but rather when the option is approved. Do not cancel the process, nor use your computer until it is finished. For the reason mention previously, you should still compact all folders on a regular basis based on volumns of mail received and as mentioned here. You should disable the background compaction (Click Tools, Options, Maintenance, click to clear the checkbox for Compact messages automatically in the background", and then click OK) when using systems prior to SP2, "File Corruption in Outlook Express."

3. Supplemental reading:

a. "Update for Outlook Express 6.0 on Microsoft Windows XP (KB918766)."

Note: After you install this update or your system is patched with SP3, a backup copy of the .dbx file is created every time compacting is performed. After the database is successfully compacted, the backup copy of the .dbx file is moved to the recycle bin. Should you note problems with missing e-mail or mail boxes afterwards, consider this link for restoring mail from the Recycler: "Why You Should Let Outlook Express Compact Messages When It Asks You."

b. "The Outlook Express Store Folder."

4. Email Errors "Put Your Correspondence Back On The Correct Route".

You should follow the instruction given by Coryphaeus to try repairing OE first. It is also possible that you have corruption of you user profile and may have to create a new one: "How to Copy User Data to a New User Profile (Q811151)."

