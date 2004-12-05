Can't log into Yahoo game Room

Shepbob,
My first thought is: "What has your friend done recently to change the computer?" That has probably contributed to the problem.
Which version of Internet Explorer is being used? (If not using Internet Explorer, other browsers may be blocking the option to open the "sub windows".) All Windows Updates applied?
That said, have you friend do the following installations:
First, install the most recent version of Sun's Java from the link below. Choose the full Windows Offline version at the "Download J2SE JRE " download link in the "J2SE v 1.4.2_06 JRE includes the JVM technology" section:
http://java.sun.com/j2se/1.4.2/download.html
After that, install the most recent Windows Scripting Engine from the link below:
Windows Script 5.6 for Windows 98, Windows Millennium Edition, and Windows NT 4.0
Next, make sure that "ActiveX controls and plug ins" are "enabled" in Internet Explorer\Tools\Internet Options\Security\Internet icon\Custom Level button.
Hope this helps.
Grif
Have a friend running win 98se. He can log onto yahoo games. Select Spades and see the various rooms that are available. When he selects a room and clicks on it nothing happens. He has been able to play for several months and suddenly this is as far as he can get. Yahoo has been no help. He has run his virus checker which is upto date. Also Spybot and Adware. Any thoughts?