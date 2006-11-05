Can't install Sun Java update 9. Windows Installer error

to give time for Grif to save your day. LOL
HP Model a1253w Desktop PC
Windows XP Pro, Media Center 2005 with Update Rollup 2
Microsoft Service Pack 2
Athlon 64 (V) 3400+ 2.2 GHz
Memory Installed 512 MB
100 GB Hard Drive with 78 GB free space
I.E. 6.0, SP2
I have been trying to install Sun Java, J2SE Runtime Environmet update 1.5.0_09
and I get the following message:
"WINDOWS INSTALLER: This installation package could not be opened. Verify that the package exists and that you can access it, or contact the application vendor to verify that this is a valid Windows Installer package."
I have searched these forums, Sun's website, and Google and can't find a solution.
Should I uninstall the Windows Installer 3.1 from Add/Remove Programs and reinstall? Don't know what else to do.
Pls. help.
Shirley,
p.s. I had no problems installing update 8.