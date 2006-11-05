Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Can't install Sun Java update 9. Windows Installer error

by Shirley R / November 5, 2006 10:34 AM PST

HP Model a1253w Desktop PC
Windows XP Pro, Media Center 2005 with Update Rollup 2
Microsoft Service Pack 2


Athlon 64 (V) 3400+ 2.2 GHz
Memory Installed 512 MB
100 GB Hard Drive with 78 GB free space

I.E. 6.0, SP2

I have been trying to install Sun Java, J2SE Runtime Environmet update 1.5.0_09
and I get the following message:

"WINDOWS INSTALLER: This installation package could not be opened. Verify that the package exists and that you can access it, or contact the application vendor to verify that this is a valid Windows Installer package."

I have searched these forums, Sun's website, and Google and can't find a solution.

Should I uninstall the Windows Installer 3.1 from Add/Remove Programs and reinstall? Don't know what else to do.

Pls. help.

Shirley,

p.s. I had no problems installing update 8.

7 total posts
Bump
by Ray Harinec / November 6, 2006 1:39 AM PST

to give time for Grif to save your day. LOL

have you checked this out?
by jonah jones / November 6, 2006 1:59 AM PST
Shirley, Have You Tried???
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 6, 2006 2:04 AM PST

.. Downloading the full "offline" package from the link below. (If you've already done that, then download a "new" copy.) Once the downloaded file is on your desktop, then uninstall the "update 8" version from the Control Panel/Add-Remove Programs section. Then DISABLE your antivirus temporarily and the firewall. If you've got download manager software on the computer, uninstall or disable it.."GetRight" is one that causes issues. Then double click on the installer file and follow the prompts.

Java Installation Instructions...

The error is usually listed because there are older uninstalllers for Java that remain on the computer.. AFTER DOWNLOADING the new version, try uninstalling all previous version. If it still won't install, then check:

Open the Windows\Installer folder on your hard disk.
2. Right-click any file with an .msi extension, and then click Properties.
3. Repeat step 2 for each .msi file in the Installer folder, and then delete the .msi file for the version of Java that you are trying to install.
____________

Uninstalling, then reinstalling Windows Installer might help.. Make sure to get the new 3.1 v2 version from the link below:

http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?displaylang=en&familyid=889482fc-5f56-4a38-b838-de776fd4138c

Hope this helps.

Grif

Tks to all for your help & time. Success!!
by Shirley R / November 6, 2006 6:56 AM PST

I did the manual download and the update installed with no problems. I guess I didn't want to go that route because I am on dial-up and it takes soooo long, but sometimes you have to "bite the bullet". LOL

Thanks again. I appreciate all of your help.

Shirley,

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Good Job Shirley & Glad WE Could Help
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 6, 2006 7:27 AM PST
