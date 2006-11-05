Can't install Sun Java update 9. Windows Installer error

.. Downloading the full "offline" package from the link below. (If you've already done that, then download a "new" copy.) Once the downloaded file is on your desktop, then uninstall the "update 8" version from the Control Panel/Add-Remove Programs section. Then DISABLE your antivirus temporarily and the firewall. If you've got download manager software on the computer, uninstall or disable it.."GetRight" is one that causes issues. Then double click on the installer file and follow the prompts.



Java Installation Instructions...



The error is usually listed because there are older uninstalllers for Java that remain on the computer.. AFTER DOWNLOADING the new version, try uninstalling all previous version. If it still won't install, then check:



Open the Windows\Installer folder on your hard disk.

2. Right-click any file with an .msi extension, and then click Properties.

3. Repeat step 2 for each .msi file in the Installer folder, and then delete the .msi file for the version of Java that you are trying to install.

Uninstalling, then reinstalling Windows Installer might help.. Make sure to get the new 3.1 v2 version from the link below:



http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?displaylang=en&familyid=889482fc-5f56-4a38-b838-de776fd4138c



Hope this helps.



Grif