Can't Install iTunes10.1 update

Please supply the error message and as to the other Apple software I've learned that at times I have to backup my iTunes library then try Apple's notes on this at:
http://support.apple.com/kb/ht1926
Bob
Attempted to install the update from apple to move my version of iTunes 10.0.1 to iTunes 10.1.
I was able to download it via the updating part of iTunes. But I could not install it. Kept getting en error, though the error was not specific.
It is not a firewall question as I can download it. It also seems to install bonjour, apple mobile device support, and some other apple type item (Not iTunes or Quicktime)
So not sure what I?m doing wrong or what I?m missing