Can't Install iTunes10.1 update

by LakesReg / November 23, 2010 6:10 AM PST

Attempted to install the update from apple to move my version of iTunes 10.0.1 to iTunes 10.1. I
I was able to download it via the updating part of iTunes. But I could not install it. Kept getting en error, though the error was not specific.
It is not a firewall question as I can download it. It also seems to install bonjour, apple mobile device support, and some other apple type item (Not iTunes or Quicktime)

So not sure what I?m doing wrong or what I?m missing

en error?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 23, 2010 6:17 AM PST

Please supply the error message and as to the other Apple software I've learned that at times I have to backup my iTunes library then try Apple's notes on this at:

http://support.apple.com/kb/ht1926

Bob

no specific error message
by LakesReg / November 23, 2010 7:13 AM PST
In reply to: en error?

just says unable to install. try again

do i maybe need the microsoft installer 4.5?

where would I check on my machine to see if I have that?

You can check...
by PKsteven / November 23, 2010 8:25 AM PST

In your other post where you asked the same question. I gave you the path there.

Plus I have it installed
by LakesReg / November 23, 2010 7:14 AM PST
In reply to: en error?

just not able to update to 10.1 from 10.0.1

When this is my problem.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 23, 2010 8:57 AM PST

My solution has been the old uninstall, and install routine.

I wish this stuff didn't have us do that but until that perfect software arrives.
Bob

