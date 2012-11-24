Hi cudachick40,
Since it doesn't sound like you have a surround sound setup, I'd go into your audio settings and turn off the surround sound features like PCM down sampling.
HD Tech
I have only recently used this as an actual blu ray player. I only bought it to stream Netflix, which works great, no issues. When I try and watch a movie, I have almost no sound. I have tried every setting to try and hear the voices, but nothing. There are very muffled. I have tried toggling through the tools setting and sometimes there are only 2 settings on the audio and neither setting solved the problem. This is on every movie, happens every time. What am I missing?