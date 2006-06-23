Exactly what happens when you try to play? Any error messages?
Running WINDOWS 2000 on my PC. Was able to listen to internet radio stations until my daughter used the PC. Now I can't listen to any of the stations. I tried using different players (WINAMP PRO, WINDOWS MEDIA PLAYER, REAL PLAYER, etc.)and nothing. But, I could listen to my mp3 files stored in the computer. It's just the internet radio stations. Of course my daughter says that she didn't do anything to it. Please help. I wanted to restore the PC to an earlier time but I don't have that option with WINDOWS 2000.