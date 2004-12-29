Can't get my sound working ! HELP

My sound works PERFECT on my windows XP but for some reason not on 98. I am talking about the motherboard CD that came with my motherboard (ASUS P4P800 Deluxe) and it has the onboard sound max driver on the cd, it works flawlessly on XP but doesn't seam to work on 98. Yes I installed ALL motherboard drivers on the cd and still no sound at all, i even tried uninstalling restarting and re-installing. Went to device manager and it says its working fine, no errors or anything at all. I took some screen shots to show you if you e-mail me @ anthony_mcdonald2004@hotmail.com i will send you screen shots and you can see for yourself.





No I do not have the speaker icon in the system tray. It is an Onboard sound card. I have antivirus on the computer, I JUST installed win 98 on it and its been through 2 different spybot scanners and no spyware also it has no viruses. I also tried to unselect everything in msconfig too see if there is conflicting software, but still nothing. When I install the soundmax drivers and it does its detecting window where i select what is pluged into what i configure it properly and i hear a quick static sound for a breif second out of my speakers and that is it ! nothing after that at all!!.



When I try to open an MP3 file to test the sound this is the error windows media player gives me:



Windows Media Player:Windows Media Player cannot play the file because there is a problem with your sound device. There may not be a sound device installed on your computer, it may be in use by another program, or it may not be functioning properly. 0xC00D11BA: Cannot play the file



I appretiate anyone that would e-mail me to get the screen shots and try to help me figure out this problem, thank you in advance.