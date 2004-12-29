Can't get my sound working ! HELP

What drivers are you talking about when you say "after or before I install my drivers"?
Did it ever work? What changed when it stopped working?
Sure all motherboard drivers are installed?
What does Device Manager say about this device (exclamation mark, drivers, errors, etc).
Kees
I have windows 98SE installed and it wont recognize my onboard sound after or before i install my drivers. I have also done all the windows updates possible and still it will not recognize it. My "Sound MAX" (Onboard sound card) says that it is not set as the default sound device and that i should go to control panel and set it to default. So i go to conrol panel and try to set it as default but it is all faded and unselectable. What can i do to get my sound working??? ANY sudgestions are greatly appretiated and welcome. Thanks