Can't get my sound working ! HELP

by anthonymcdonald / December 29, 2004 5:02 PM PST

I have windows 98SE installed and it wont recognize my onboard sound after or before i install my drivers. I have also done all the windows updates possible and still it will not recognize it. My "Sound MAX" (Onboard sound card) says that it is not set as the default sound device and that i should go to control panel and set it to default. So i go to conrol panel and try to set it as default but it is all faded and unselectable. What can i do to get my sound working??? ANY sudgestions are greatly appretiated and welcome. Thanks

Drivers
by Kees Bakker / December 29, 2004 6:43 PM PST

What drivers are you talking about when you say "after or before I install my drivers"?
Did it ever work? What changed when it stopped working?
Sure all motherboard drivers are installed?
What does Device Manager say about this device (exclamation mark, drivers, errors, etc).

Kees

Yes and....
by reefurbb / December 29, 2004 6:51 PM PST
In reply to: Drivers

W98 does not have all chipset drivers for Intel 810 and up, nor Via. Do you have the speaker icon in the system tray? As Kees said, Device Manager should show the story. Is it onboard sound or add-in card? Use start>run>msconfig to turn off all startup items and reboot. Maybe some other app is interferring. We assume the usual about antivirus program and spyware cleaners.

Can't get my sound card working
by anthonymcdonald / January 3, 2005 9:58 AM PST
In reply to: Drivers

My sound works PERFECT on my windows XP but for some reason not on 98. I am talking about the motherboard CD that came with my motherboard (ASUS P4P800 Deluxe) and it has the onboard sound max driver on the cd, it works flawlessly on XP but doesn't seam to work on 98. Yes I installed ALL motherboard drivers on the cd and still no sound at all, i even tried uninstalling restarting and re-installing. Went to device manager and it says its working fine, no errors or anything at all. I took some screen shots to show you if you e-mail me @ anthony_mcdonald2004@hotmail.com i will send you screen shots and you can see for yourself.


No I do not have the speaker icon in the system tray. It is an Onboard sound card. I have antivirus on the computer, I JUST installed win 98 on it and its been through 2 different spybot scanners and no spyware also it has no viruses. I also tried to unselect everything in msconfig too see if there is conflicting software, but still nothing. When I install the soundmax drivers and it does its detecting window where i select what is pluged into what i configure it properly and i hear a quick static sound for a breif second out of my speakers and that is it ! nothing after that at all!!.

When I try to open an MP3 file to test the sound this is the error windows media player gives me:

Windows Media Player:Windows Media Player cannot play the file because there is a problem with your sound device. There may not be a sound device installed on your computer, it may be in use by another program, or it may not be functioning properly. 0xC00D11BA: Cannot play the file

I appretiate anyone that would e-mail me to get the screen shots and try to help me figure out this problem, thank you in advance.

Further-no sound...
by reefurbb / January 5, 2005 8:18 PM PST

1. device manager usually shows "working properly" for most devices although it isn't really true. It's just confirming that the device was detected and drivers installed. It doesn't confirm proper device nor proper drivers necessarily.
2. go to control panel>multimedia. 1st page shows sound device being used for playback and recording. It should list the Soundmax. have a checkmark in the box "show volume control on taskbar". uncheck the box"only use preferred devices". Don't mess with settings under the other tabs (pages) until you write down the original ones.
3. open "my computer". Put in mobo CD. Close the autorun window. Right click on CDrom icon that now lists the title of the CD. Choose "open", which now you can see the folders on the CD. See if you can find the sound drivers folder. See if there is a w98 folder as well as the XP and maybe others. Some newer stuff doesn't have W98 drivers and a PC might see the ME drivers and load them instead, and they won't work. You proven you have working XP drivers. I still suspect you don't have proper W98 drivers. You've proven you have sound "enabled" under "peripherals" in "setup" (at boot).
4. assuming you're using a dual boot XP-W98, there shouldn't be a problem with this. An almost last resort is to find the mobo online for specific W98 drivers, assuming W98 2nd edition.
5. You get the error message about a problem with your sound device. This almost proves you have wrong drivers as the sound works on XP. I hope all your chipset drivers were proper for W98SE.
6. sound doesn't get initiated under Safe Mode, but you can "remove" a device under Device Manager. On next boot, SoundMax will be found and either drivers already in Windows will be loaded or you'll be asked for them again, and it shouldn't load anything but the W98SE drivers that will work.
Any further Info???

