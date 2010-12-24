PC Hardware forum

Can't format hard disk with Windows or Ubuntu or...nothing !

by Alexandre2222 / December 24, 2010 3:32 AM PST

Hello,

The hard disk want format.A friend crashed my MFT, I recover part of my file on Ubuntu 10.10 after playing with it on Testdisk. I am happy with what I recover, I don't care about the rest.

Now, I would like to format it, clean, new, but .. I can't.
Aeusus, Ubuntu, XP ... Nothing work.

Symptoms:
- The disk apparently doesn't have a signature (no "disk 0 on SCSI 1" etc ... when installing Windows - before the F8, licence agreement).
- Ubuntu also fail to create partition or erase it.
- Aeusus see it as unloccated space, but doesn't even start when I ask him to reate a partition on it.

The problem is definitely at the beginning of the process (MFT ? , MBR ?)

Any advices ?
Any software out there to SIMPLY "rebuild" the structure of an hardisk and just ... fix it ????

Thansk a lot for help

Or
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 24, 2010 3:36 AM PST

Or you ZERO the drive with tools like DBAN.

Then all those OSes will see a blank as can be drive to start fresh.
Bob

Dban
by Alexandre2222 / December 24, 2010 2:50 PM PST
In reply to: Or

Ok, I am on it with Dban.
My disk is an USB external Harddrive - 500 (465)GB.

It is saying 34 hours to wipe it....

So I guess see you in 34 hours. Wink

Thanks for the hint. Hope it will works.

stuck/slow.
by Alexandre2222 / December 26, 2010 5:19 AM PST
In reply to: Or

Hello,

DBAN start to be really slow after 79%. It is now at 27000 B/s, when it was at a good cruising speed of 27000 KB/s before...
It is saying 4956 hour to finish the job ... And I am not of course going to wait that long.

i guess the hardi disk is damaged as when I was playing with it on Ubuntu, the only partition that the system couldn't access was the last one, roughly 25% of the disk capacity...
Don't know if it really make sense being related but ... Going to check with the WD mfg (...) tool and see what happened.

I guess the next step will be to use to hammer nails in walls.... Wink

Thanks for helping again.

(NT) Might be able to ZERO out the drive with the MFGs DIAG too.
by VAPCMD / December 24, 2010 6:48 AM PST
??
by Alexandre2222 / December 24, 2010 2:52 PM PST

Checked on Google, not sur I know what you mean ....

Dban just start to work now, 34 hours to go. Let's see if they deserve a 10/20$ for christmas ;)))

Thnaks for answer.

Re can't format hard disk...
by VAPCMD / December 24, 2010 11:16 PM PST
In reply to: ??

Most hard disk manufacturers (mfg) make available SW for installing, cloning or testing their hard drives. Often included in that software is a utility to ZERO OUT/WIPE the drive.

You didn't indicate the mfg of your drive so here's an example of the drive software offered by Western Digital.

http://support.wdc.com/product/download.asp?groupid=613&lang=en

Let us know how it works out.

VAPCMD

ok !
by Alexandre2222 / December 26, 2010 5:15 AM PST

Ahah, got it now. Just didn't know the abreviation for manufacturer being "Mfg".

Thanks, I might check that as DBAN start to be areally slow after 79%. It is now at 27000 B/s, when it was at a good cruising speed of 27000 KB/s before... It is saying 4956 hour to finish the job ... And I ma not of course going to wait that long.

(NT) Ok, let us know how it turns out.
by VAPCMD / December 26, 2010 5:22 AM PST
In reply to: ok !
