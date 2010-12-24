Can't format hard disk with Windows or Ubuntu or...nothing !

Or you ZERO the drive with tools like DBAN.
Then all those OSes will see a blank as can be drive to start fresh.
Bob
Hello,
The hard disk want format.A friend crashed my MFT, I recover part of my file on Ubuntu 10.10 after playing with it on Testdisk. I am happy with what I recover, I don't care about the rest.
Now, I would like to format it, clean, new, but .. I can't.
Aeusus, Ubuntu, XP ... Nothing work.
Symptoms:
- The disk apparently doesn't have a signature (no "disk 0 on SCSI 1" etc ... when installing Windows - before the F8, licence agreement).
- Ubuntu also fail to create partition or erase it.
- Aeusus see it as unloccated space, but doesn't even start when I ask him to reate a partition on it.
The problem is definitely at the beginning of the process (MFT ? , MBR ?)
Any advices ?
Any software out there to SIMPLY "rebuild" the structure of an hardisk and just ... fix it ????
Thansk a lot for help