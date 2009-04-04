Can't find my SATA Hardrive even with SP3 disk

Then Windows won't either. Check that your SATA cables are still firmly seated then begin the call to the machine's maker for repairs.
Bob
I need to get into the repair console to run some utilities on a computer. It is running Win XP Home. I boot from a Windows XP SP3 CD, but when I press "r" for repair it tells me there is no hard drive. I've successfully done this before with XP with SATA hard drives. What would be the difference this time. The hard drive is working. The computer boots from the hard drive (partially--thus needing fixing). I do notice, however, that in CMOS there is no sign of the hard drive. It has line items for two IDE drives (not present)and a line item to enable SATA and SCSI (enabled). I'm wondering if this is a clue to my problem. Anyone see this before?