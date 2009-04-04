Can't find my SATA Hardrive even with SP3 disk

Windows Legacy OS forum

by toryander / April 4, 2009 4:11 AM PDT

I need to get into the repair console to run some utilities on a computer. It is running Win XP Home. I boot from a Windows XP SP3 CD, but when I press "r" for repair it tells me there is no hard drive. I've successfully done this before with XP with SATA hard drives. What would be the difference this time. The hard drive is working. The computer boots from the hard drive (partially--thus needing fixing). I do notice, however, that in CMOS there is no sign of the hard drive. It has line items for two IDE drives (not present)and a line item to enable SATA and SCSI (enabled). I'm wondering if this is a clue to my problem. Anyone see this before?

If the BIOS doesn't show it.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 4, 2009 4:15 AM PDT

Then Windows won't either. Check that your SATA cables are still firmly seated then begin the call to the machine's maker for repairs.
Bob

I think I got it figured
by toryander / April 8, 2009 5:45 AM PDT

I remember being told that the original windows XP does support SATA, but that SP 2 or 3 do. I believe that I have even loaded Windows XP on boxes with sata drives using an XP3 disk. That's why I was confused when I couldn't see the HDs of two different computers with SP3. It seems that there are some sata drivers on SP3, but these were older MoBos and SP3 didn't have the needed sata drivers. I ended up finding the correct IBM sata driver (dumb luck), slip streaming the install program and by golly found the drive and fixed it.

