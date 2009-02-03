Can't download things like Adobe or Windows Updates

I'm afraid that is the wrong word. Please tell a little bit more on what you did.
What we want to hear is something like: "I did a clean install of Windows XP SP1 from a holographed Microsoft CD that came with my laptop and installed all motherboard drivers from driver CD also. Then I activated my Windows firewall, connected to the Internet and in IE went to Windows update to download SP2. Nothing else in between. But then nothing happened after ..."
Also please tell something about your Internet connection. Cable, ADSL, router, wireless, that kind of thing.
Last week my computer got a virus and so after awhile i decided just to start completely over and reboot my whole computer. Everything works perfectly fine now except when i go to download things such as Adobe flash player or when i go to the windows update site. I click on the active x control and then i click on the run box that pops up however after that nothing happens. Can anyone help me with this problem?