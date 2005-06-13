Depends on what you use your laptop for more often. In my honest opinion, it's not a big deal at all. Of course the better resolution or whatever they call it now (bright screen, ultra sharp etc) have their advantage when watching DVD or maybe certain games. But who actually use their laptop mainly to watch movies? If I have a DVD player and big screen tv at home or in the hotel room, I would rather use those instead of my laptop.
For other applications (web surfing, paperwork, database etc), you don't even feel the difference.
One of the bigger questions when buying a laptop and I can't decide which one to go with: XGA or SXGA+ (or if I am to get a widescreen, WXGA or WSXGA+)? Going to Best Buy or whatever didn't help because they don't carry the larger resolutions so I'm going for second best until I finally find something in person to look at: which do you use and prefer? Is it worth the extra cash to get a W/SXGA+?