Cameras forum

General discussion

Can't Decide - Need Your Help

by boricuaitaliano / November 26, 2007 5:06 PM PST

Hey all,

I am looking to purchase a new Digital Camera at an affordable price but I am stuck and out of the loop with Camera Technology.
I use to take Black & White pictures when I was younger with a 35mm basic camera of landscape, people or whatever. I want to get back into taking pictures again but I want a decent digital camera under $250. I am looking for something that has HD image quality like what my Iphone has, pictures that won?t get blurry if I take a pict of a bird or someone moving, anti shake and with quick snap speed.
Some one please tell me there is something out there that fits my needs as well budget, please;- )

I Think I May Have Found One or Two!!
by boricuaitaliano / November 26, 2007 6:39 PM PST

I seen 2-3 cameras I maybe interested.

1) Canon PowerShot SD870 IS (Black)
2) Canon PowerShot SD850 IS
3) Canon PowerShot SD1000 Digital ELPH

I kind of like the Powershot SD870 but is there a difference between the SD850 besides the wide angle?
It was posted that the SD870 does not have optical viewfinder but someone posted it did have one..weird Not sure whats your opinion?
What does ELPH mean?
Thanks in advance;-)

Canon cameras
by AndyfromVA / November 26, 2007 9:33 PM PST

All three take very sharp, colorful photos, are small and slim (especially the SD1000) and have face detection.

The SD870IS and SD850IS have Optical Image Stabilization.

The SD870IS is the most expensive and the newest model. It has the widest angle lens (28mm). Unlike the other two, it doesn't have an optical viewfinder.

Okay
by boricuaitaliano / November 27, 2007 2:23 PM PST
In reply to: Canon cameras

Yeah I hear ya but who really uses the optical viewfinder on a digital camera anymore?
I actually went to a store today at my lunch break and checked out all the cameras I listed but I really wasn?t happy with any of them to be honest. Maybe it was the pest sales people trying to sell me stuff.
I really want something that I can use for whatever & whenever. I love taking pictures at the beach or just taking scene shots and taking pictures with friends so I would need something that can zoom, not bulky, give excellent picture quality and easy to use.
What do you think about the following two cameras below in comparison?
- Canon SD870 IS
vs
- Panasonic DMC TZ3K

