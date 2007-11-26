Can't Decide - Need Your Help

I seen 2-3 cameras I maybe interested.
1) Canon PowerShot SD870 IS (Black)
2) Canon PowerShot SD850 IS
3) Canon PowerShot SD1000 Digital ELPH
I kind of like the Powershot SD870 but is there a difference between the SD850 besides the wide angle?
It was posted that the SD870 does not have optical viewfinder but someone posted it did have one..weird Not sure whats your opinion?
What does ELPH mean?
Thanks in advance;-)
Hey all,
I am looking to purchase a new Digital Camera at an affordable price but I am stuck and out of the loop with Camera Technology.
I use to take Black & White pictures when I was younger with a 35mm basic camera of landscape, people or whatever. I want to get back into taking pictures again but I want a decent digital camera under $250. I am looking for something that has HD image quality like what my Iphone has, pictures that won?t get blurry if I take a pict of a bird or someone moving, anti shake and with quick snap speed.
Some one please tell me there is something out there that fits my needs as well budget, please;- )