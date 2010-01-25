Windows 7 forum

General discussion

Can't create a homegroup

by krar4 / January 25, 2010 9:43 AM PST

When I try to create a Homegroup, I get an error message stating, "Your network connection must have IPv6 enabled to create or join a homegroup. To enable IPv6, start the HomeGroup troubleshooter."

When I go through the troubleshooter, it shows that IPv6 is installed and working.

Why can't I create a Homegroup?

Thanks in advance.
Rick

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Can't create a homegroup
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Can't create a homegroup
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
before you get started...
by TaraS_WinTeam / January 26, 2010 1:29 AM PST

Rick,

We need more information to help you set up a network. I believe I responded to another post regarding sharing a network with computers using different versions of Windows. Read this before setting up your network, either a homegroup or workgroup: http://windows.microsoft.com/en-US/windows7/start-here-to-set-up-a-network.

And next time try to limit it to one post and include as much information regarding what you have done so far.

Cheers,
Tara

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
HomeGroup
by jeff_windows_team / January 26, 2010 2:29 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
XP laptop still can't access Win7 desktop at all...
by krar4 / January 26, 2010 12:11 PM PST
In reply to: HomeGroup

I've made a little progress, but still can't connect the 2 computers to be able to share files. The IPv6 problem is corrected, and I was able to create a Homegroup, but since my laptop is on XP, I understand that I need to connect through a Workgroup.

My Win7 Desktop can occasionally see and access files on the Laptop, but the laptop has can "see" the desktop but can't access the files. When I go into XP's "Add Network Place Wizard", I can drill down to the Workgroup and see the desktop, but I can't select the desktop and access files.

Could this be a firewall issue? I'm using the free Zone Alarm firewall. I've shut it off, but I still can't access the Win7 desktop from the laptop.

It seems this should all be very simple, but as previously noted, the IPv6 issue was a problem right out of the box that I had to correct, too.

What do I try now?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
As I understand it, Homegroups are only
by Steven Haninger / January 26, 2010 7:24 PM PST

for PCs running Windows 7. With mixed OSs, you would be setting up a "workgroup" and not a homegroup I think. The process would be a bit different.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It's easy to answer
by whocares333 / January 26, 2010 3:23 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Homegroup issue is resolved. Still can't connect XP & Win 7
by krar4 / January 26, 2010 9:34 PM PST
In reply to: It's easy to answer

I had 2 separate issues, which is why I started 2 separate threads. Tara had asked me to consolidate them so that's what I did.

The Homegroup issue is resolved by fixing the IPv6 issue. Thanks for everybody's help on that issue.

The more important issue still exists. I still can't share files between my XP & Win7 PCs via the Workgroup that I have setup. Please see my last post in this forum for the specifics. Hopefully, I don't have to start another thread to start from the beginning now...

Thanks in advance.
Rick

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
more on how to set up a workgroup
by TaraS_WinTeam / January 27, 2010 3:21 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows 7 forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.