Can't create a homegroup

We need more information to help you set up a network. I believe I responded to another post regarding sharing a network with computers using different versions of Windows. Read this before setting up your network, either a homegroup or workgroup: http://windows.microsoft.com/en-US/windows7/start-here-to-set-up-a-network.
And next time try to limit it to one post and include as much information regarding what you have done so far.
When I try to create a Homegroup, I get an error message stating, "Your network connection must have IPv6 enabled to create or join a homegroup. To enable IPv6, start the HomeGroup troubleshooter."
When I go through the troubleshooter, it shows that IPv6 is installed and working.
Why can't I create a Homegroup?
