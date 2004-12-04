If you suspect it is due to the processes but don't know which one, find it ! Here's how -
Start>Run. Type msconfig and OK out. Then choose the services tab. Check off the items one by one, testing after each one whetehr you can connect normally and recheck it....until you find it. It is a long process. Of course, you do not have to try every item. Skip those which you reconize. It may be one of the 'services' too. You can test that at Run>services.msc or items at Run>compmgmt.msc