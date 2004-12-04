If you suspect it is due to the processes but don't know which one, find it ! Here's how -
Start>Run. Type msconfig and OK out. Then choose the services tab. Check off the items one by one, testing after each one whetehr you can connect normally and recheck it....until you find it. It is a long process. Of course, you do not have to try every item. Skip those which you reconize. It may be one of the 'services' too. You can test that at Run>services.msc or items at Run>compmgmt.msc
Alright here's the problem. I'm am the fourth computer in our network, we connect through a router. For some reason, I can't seem to connect while everyone else can. I thought someone was pinging the life out of my computer so I used "netstat -a" to bring up a list on whos connected. I just found someones IP (canges every time I disconnect, and my computers netbios. It looks like something is trying to get out through my firewall. Now the only way to go online is to go through safe mode networking, because I believe it is one of the process in my computer. Thr problem is, I don't know which one it is.
Can anyone help?