Can't change WM 6.1 wallpaper

by ECUnited / April 22, 2010 4:01 AM PDT

OK, so you know how you can select an image in your album and set as home wallpaper? I did that, and now anytime I try to change it I get an error saying "cannot set image as wallpaper". I can go through Settings, Home Screen and choose a new theme, but if I pick any other background image other than "DEFAULT" I get the old image I set as home wallpaper.

Any ideas? Registry hack?

Thanks,
Ed

Two ideas.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 24, 2010 12:45 AM PDT

1. The wallpaper is not in the right format, size or other. Not an offer to dissect why.
2. We need a skinner like SPB http://www.spbsoftwarehouse.com/
3. The device is locked in some odd way.

Sorry but just ideas and not an offer to dissect this.
Bob

Collapse -
Can't change WM 6.1 wallpaper
by mikewinner / April 28, 2010 6:32 AM PDT

If i got you right,you have problem with transparency...run default WM picture viewer,if you can't find it in start>programs look in windows folder for an app called "pimg", run it, find picture you want...hold stylus on the picture until menu appears or press right softkey select "set as today background..." after that set transparency to 0% and hit ok....you have a opaque wallpaper

peddu

Message was edited by: admin to remove signature link which is prohibited in these forums.

Collapse -
Fixed!
by ECUnited / April 28, 2010 6:42 AM PDT

Thanks, the last recommendation was the solution. You MUST use the PIMG (Pictures and Videos) app to set it, not the ALBUM app.

Thanks for the help!

