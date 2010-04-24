Can't change WM 6.1 wallpaper

1. The wallpaper is not in the right format, size or other. Not an offer to dissect why.
2. We need a skinner like SPB http://www.spbsoftwarehouse.com/
3. The device is locked in some odd way.
Sorry but just ideas and not an offer to dissect this.
Bob
OK, so you know how you can select an image in your album and set as home wallpaper? I did that, and now anytime I try to change it I get an error saying "cannot set image as wallpaper". I can go through Settings, Home Screen and choose a new theme, but if I pick any other background image other than "DEFAULT" I get the old image I set as home wallpaper.
Any ideas? Registry hack?
Thanks,
Ed