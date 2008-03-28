The CNET Lounge forum

Can someone help me with this "error" code I keep getting

by celebratejesus / March 28, 2008 7:38 AM PDT

Error encountered: 550 Authentication is required for relay

I am trying to "join" or "subscribe" to a website and I have tried different links on the same site trying to get it to go through. I am wondering if it's my software(AVG, Comodo, Spyware Terminator or Windows Defender). I have WinXP Pro, a Compaq Presario, 512 RAM 160 HD. Don't know what else I might be able to tell you to help?

thank you in advance, denise

You are posting a reply to: Can someone help me with this "error" code I keep getting
11 total posts
http://office.microsoft.com/en-us/outlook/HA011128331033.asp
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 28, 2008 10:31 PM PDT
R.....thank you but,
by celebratejesus / March 29, 2008 12:24 AM PDT

I see my problem is going to be the fact I share a wireless connection(I have a belkin wireless adapter that picks up a router signal from my landlady. We split the 34 bucks a month. The ISP doesn't know that though. The other thing is I doubt if she would go for me using her email address to join a website? From what I get out of this article(which is great thankyou)I think I litterally have to change my email to join one dang site??

Thank you again R, hope you are still around. I worked on this from about 3:30 til midnite lastnight, LOL!! denise:)

(NT) Or... Use a gmail account.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 29, 2008 3:07 AM PDT
In reply to: R.....thank you but,
Im so frustrated, I have
by celebratejesus / March 29, 2008 4:00 AM PDT

been working on this too long but I won't give up!

I have configured both my gmail(only email I use)and Outlook Express software, which is too be my default mail client now. My "settings" in gmail won't save, they say they do but when I go back into gmail settings, the Forwarding POP/IMAP field is unchecked, AGAIN! I cleared my cache as gmail "troubleshooting" said to, I looked at my firewall, blablabla. All my mail has come into OE so receiving fine. I have also sent out email from there. Now, I go back to the findmedateme.com and re-enter my "subscribe/join" info with my gmail email address(right??)and a password and click, authentication error code 550 AGAINNNNNNN!!! Someone please tell me what the hell to do here:( I know it has got to be a simple "fix". Why aren't the settings holding in gmail and is that the problem? Or, something I can't figure yet??

Thank you in advance, denise

"the Forwarding POP/IMAP field is unchecked"
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 29, 2008 4:57 AM PDT

Why would we want this checked? From what I read above that's not the goal here. Be specific and tell me why we need that checked to use Gmail on OLEXP.

I read it in the instructions to
by celebratejesus / March 29, 2008 5:23 AM PDT

be sure and "check" that box so gmail will enable the POP. I don't know how much more specific I can get but I'll try.

In a nutshell, Gmail is my only email account. I do not have "my own" ISP, I share through a Belkin Network adapter. So, I am wondering if I can use OE if I don't have a "regular" ISP provider of my own? Can I use Outlook to "send and receive" my email, yes, I can. Its doing it now. But, still, when I go into this website:

findmedateme.com

and try to sign up for an account there, as I enter my nwgrown@gmail.com and a password, click "create account" I still get the error code 550. Thank you for helping me, denise

THAT SITE IS BROKEN!!!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 29, 2008 6:05 AM PDT

Unless you run that site, you can't fix this!

well that is good info
by celebratejesus / March 29, 2008 6:15 AM PDT
In reply to: THAT SITE IS BROKEN!!!

you went there and found out! So it is their problem not mine. Pardon me while I go out and stand in the road waiting for a really big truck to finish me off, LOL(but crying on the inside). Sorry to take up so much of your time:(

God bless, denise:(

Sorry. I was working on the issue presented
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 29, 2008 6:29 AM PDT
In reply to: well that is good info

In the first post. That error is well known and can happen to our email client software like OE. We have removed that from the list.
Bob

email/forums are difficult to say the least
by celebratejesus / March 29, 2008 6:36 AM PDT

I do thank you for obviously trying to solve my problem. Now I just want to know how to "kill" that website. That's never happened to me and I guess Im just spoiled rotten. Like I said earlier, it is all about me, LOL:)

Have a great day! I'll recover, LOL, denise

