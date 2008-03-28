Can someone help me with this "error" code I keep getting

Error encountered: 550 Authentication is required for relay
I am trying to "join" or "subscribe" to a website and I have tried different links on the same site trying to get it to go through. I am wondering if it's my software(AVG, Comodo, Spyware Terminator or Windows Defender). I have WinXP Pro, a Compaq Presario, 512 RAM 160 HD. Don't know what else I might be able to tell you to help?
thank you in advance, denise
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.