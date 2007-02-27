Can someone explain this to me?

Cable companies can fit 10 digital channels or 3 HD digital channels into to the space (bandwidth) required for one conventional analog channel.
Even so, cable is running out of capacity on the last mile (co-axial cable to home).
http://www.usatoday.com/tech/products/services/2006-06-04-cable-hdtv_x.htm
Many of BOL podcasts talk about IPTV, Streaming TV / Movies, and Tom's delayed Apple TV. The question I have always hade is this: Television and movies, especially HDTV, have problems being played over the internet secondary to large file sizes and current broadband limitations. If this is true, how do I get HDTV broadcasts thru my cable now? Does a broadcast show use smaller file sizes when being sent to me via my cable service rather than thru the 'tubes' of my broadband connection? There seems to be such a large discrepency. I watch LOST in HDTV every week instantly on comcast cable when I turn my TV on, yet, if I wanted to download the same episode from iTunes (at a much lower resolution), it takes some time to dowload. I understand that a cable broadcast is more of a stream than a download, but even the movie stream services, such as Netflix, are no where near the resolution or smooth play of good ol' regular TV. I cannot seem to make sense of the extreme diference.
