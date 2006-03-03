Can somebody help?

Audio & Video Software forum

by wh2014 / March 3, 2006 12:38 AM PST

Let me explain what I'm try to do and maybe someone can tell me what kind of DVD I need to buy. I'm so confused.....

I want DVD's that I can record on everyday. In other words, I'm recording a program for my husband 5 days a week for him to watch in the evening. I've been using DVD-RW and they worked fine for about 8 months and now they will not record, play, or format. My husband said they are probably worn out.

Someone suggest I use DVD-R instead of RW's. Is that true? Also, do you have to format a DVD-RW EVERY time you re-record something or can you just delete the old program?

Thanks for any help you can give me. Happy

Media, no matter which type will wear out.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 3, 2006 1:35 AM PST
If you got 8 months from a DVD-RW media, that disk is now 1 to a few dollars and you can replace it and get another in 8 months.

Why not replace the media?

I did buy a HARD DISK BASED recorder and the kids really like it. However there is no media recorder on it so some will not like that. But it's been going for 2 years without much ado.

In closing, VHS tapes would do worse...

Bob

Thanks, Bob.
by wh2014 / March 3, 2006 2:26 AM PST

That's exactly what I did this morning, I went and bought more discs. Somebody told me that the life-span of a disc is shortened if you format it a lot. I formatted mine every day before I used it; I thought I had to. But now I'm told that it only has to be formatted the first time, which I guess is called "initializing." I'm thinking now that maybe I should have just deleted the old program instead of formatting it each time. I'll try that this time. Thanks for your help.

Critter Happy

The media rating is...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 3, 2006 2:40 AM PST
A bit tough to find. But it's either 100, 1,000 or 10,000 erases. That's not a firm number either. That number is what the maker tells you it should perform and we'll see well beyond that.

I you formatted daily for 8 months you hit the number of 240. So that's like about the 100 erase cycle rating I've seen on some media. In bulk at 2 bucks each that's 2 cents per use. Not bad.

Bob

Thanks, again, Bob.
by wh2014 / March 3, 2006 4:11 AM PST
I'm just trying to figure out now if I'm supposed to format it every time I re-record, or just the first time when it's new. Some people have told me every time, but others say just delete the old program. The book that came with my Toshiba Recorder/player doesn't say one way or the other. This time I'm just going to try deleting and see if it will record again. It seems I did that the first time and it wouldn't re-record so that's why I started formatting each time. I can't remember for sure. I HATE progress. I'm an oldie (but goodie) and I sure do miss the simple days of the 50's. Happy

In my DVD recorder, I just delete the content.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 3, 2006 4:45 AM PST
Seems to work fine. I'd try that.

Bob

Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!
by wh2014 / March 4, 2006 1:15 AM PST

Well, I went to the store and bought new discs. I bought the ones my DVD recorder suggested: JVC 2x DVD-RW.

Here's the results. It recognized, recorded, and played my two hour shows. Unfortunately, the first show was fine, but the second hour show had picture but no sound!

I hadn't changed anthing on the recorder; just put in the new disc and left everything set up the same as it had been for 8 months. I was hoping the "no sound" was just trouble at the network, but I had a "backup" VCR recording upstairs (just in case) and that one had sound.

I'm about ready to toss this whole DVD system out the window. Sad

Keep shopping for..
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 4, 2006 1:18 AM PST
One of those hard disk based DVRs. We found a RCA for about 150. It has a 40GB drive and holds whatever hours that works out depending on what quality level we pick.

Our DVD recorder (an Artec) doesn't get used much anymore.

Bob

