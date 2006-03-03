Can somebody help?

If you got 8 months from a DVD-RW media, that disk is now 1 to a few dollars and you can replace it and get another in 8 months.
Why not replace the media?
I did buy a HARD DISK BASED recorder and the kids really like it. However there is no media recorder on it so some will not like that. But it's been going for 2 years without much ado.
In closing, VHS tapes would do worse...
Bob
Let me explain what I'm try to do and maybe someone can tell me what kind of DVD I need to buy. I'm so confused.....
I want DVD's that I can record on everyday. In other words, I'm recording a program for my husband 5 days a week for him to watch in the evening. I've been using DVD-RW and they worked fine for about 8 months and now they will not record, play, or format. My husband said they are probably worn out.
Someone suggest I use DVD-R instead of RW's. Is that true? Also, do you have to format a DVD-RW EVERY time you re-record something or can you just delete the old program?
Thanks for any help you can give me.