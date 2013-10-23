Phones forum

Can PRISM record or log secure texting apps like Tigertext?

by hendricksjana / October 23, 2013 10:11 AM PDT

This PRISM thing with the NSA has kinda freaked me out a little bit. I am not trying to hide anything, but do I really want our government to access all my communications anytime they want? Not really.

At the hospital I worked at recently, we used TigerText HIPAA compliant text messaging. It was HIPAA compliant for several reasons, but I remember that a main one was that the text messages auto-deleted from the other person's phone.

My questions is, even though the messages auto-delete, can PRISM (or anyone else) still record or log them?
I looked on their site tigertext.com but I couldn't find anything about this.

When you wrote HIPAA
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 23, 2013 10:14 AM PDT

That's governmental too. "The official central governmental hub for all HIPAA issues including"...

So my bet is they would not lock this up that tight.
Bob

Your hunch is correct
by Pepe7 / October 23, 2013 11:04 AM PDT

They can access your info whenever they like with comparatively little effort. {source: friend who's a federal prosecutor in DC}

