Can my power source kill my TV?

This sounds more like the BAD CAPS PLAGUE. It only gets worse and if left unchecked the set will die entirely.
Please research the words I put in bold.
Bob
A few months ago I started noticing that right after I would turn on my LG plasma it would shut right back off. After about 15 tries it would finally stay on. Lived this way for about a month then, eventually it would not come back on all together. I replaced it with my TV from another room (Visio plasma) and all was well for about a month and now this one has started to do the same thing. Based on this I took the first TV (LG) to another outlet and tried it there. Same problem. Ever heard of anything like this? I hesitate to just change surge protectors and hook up another TV, thinking all is fixed only to destroy it in a month or so.