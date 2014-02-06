TVs & Home Theaters forum

Can my power source kill my TV?

by Sierra_Bravo / February 6, 2014 3:14 AM PST

A few months ago I started noticing that right after I would turn on my LG plasma it would shut right back off. After about 15 tries it would finally stay on. Lived this way for about a month then, eventually it would not come back on all together. I replaced it with my TV from another room (Visio plasma) and all was well for about a month and now this one has started to do the same thing. Based on this I took the first TV (LG) to another outlet and tried it there. Same problem. Ever heard of anything like this? I hesitate to just change surge protectors and hook up another TV, thinking all is fixed only to destroy it in a month or so.

All Answers

I'm going with no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 6, 2014 3:24 AM PST

This sounds more like the BAD CAPS PLAGUE. It only gets worse and if left unchecked the set will die entirely.

Please research the words I put in bold.
Bob

Maybe the power outlet.
by jcrobso / February 22, 2014 3:22 AM PST

One time I had a client bring in a VCR with a bad power supply, I replaced the supply, but decide to deliver it myself and hook it up. What I found at the customers site was that VCR had been plugged into a outlet that was on a dimmer. This is what caused the power supply to go bad. Just something to check on since you have had the problem with 2 TVs. John

Collapse -
Good point
by Pepe7 / February 22, 2014 3:51 AM PST

I remember there being some funky things going on in my own basement when I had electronics plugged into various outlets/power strips. There were some old halogen lights w/ dimmers nearby, and a couple outlets were a little too DIY to be safe Wink Thank goodness that got rewired(!)

Collapse -
Answer
Power supply failing
by mjd420nova / February 23, 2014 1:17 AM PST

I have the same trouble with a 22 inch monitor. If I turn it on, it will work for three seconds, then turn off and back on after a one minute rest. Eventually the unit will remain on and begin to show a display and stay on. The power supply is failing until it gets hot enough to run properly.

Collapse -
The hot enough is your clue to research BAD CAPS.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 23, 2014 1:25 AM PST
In reply to: Power supply failing

Lots on the web about that. The symptom is a match.

