Can LCD TVs broken by Finger Pressure?

I noticed just about every complaint when a call is made to the customer service center of the other Samsung or wherever the TV was purchased that the same excuses used to blame it on the consumer. It seems to me that they are reading off of the script. I was told the same thing that it could have been my five year old child and that consumers have been known to walk by their TVs and Bash it in with a hammer just to get a brand new TV. Now as a human being with common sense why would you smash a TV that cost as much as these do just to get another identical TV? Obviously if the first one isn't working it's not like you're going to end up with two TVs. Why isn't the manufacturer taking any responsibility for this? I actually took a video of myself throwing three different objects at my already cracked TV screen just to prove to Samsung that their theory that TV's get cracked because something strikes the TV. Or from finger pressure. I hit my TV with objects that way different sizes and I did it about 5 times and none of those times didn't leave any kind of spider web crack mark nothing was left behind on my TV. And I was striking the area that was not affected by the crack that magically appeared on my TV and Samsung is trying to blame it on my children. I also went a step further and contacted the Attorney General's office we also called Samsung and Best Buy where we purchase the TV I also called a local media news station because I am not about to sit back and allow a multi-billion-dollar company to convince me of something that didn't happen. Obviously these screens have some kind of defect. There are electronic devices inside the TV that can get too hot. I used to work with computers and went to college for it so those who are computer geeks no that is a computer component gets too hot I can create damage. And obviously these cracks are in between two pieces of glass. How do you crack a piece of glass that is sandwiched between two other pieces of glass without either one of them breaking? Samsung has you believing that your TV is defying the laws of physics in your own home. But if you go on YouTube you will find my video. And there's no way that Samsung is going to get around this. I'm surprised more people didn't think to do something like this. They just take pictures you need to take an actual video of how much pressure the outside glass can sustain. And no one can seem to give a viable answer about this and that alone is very suspicious. If I do not hear from any of the people that my husband and I have contacted I will bring Samsung to small claims court because as far as I am concerned this is fraud. Then you're convinced to buy an extended warranty on such an awesome TV. If the TV is as good as they claim it to be why would you need an extended guarantee on the thing. And actually it's not an extended guarantee it's an extended work order there's a difference. And that cost me an additional $200 and now they're telling me everyday that I keep this broken TV the less money I will get back on the initial extended work order that I purchased. Also Samsung Marx up their TV by 4 times the amount that it cost to create this TV. So fixing a busted screen is not causing them a loss. So if you bought say a $1,200 TV it only cost Samsung roughly around $300 to make it. If the screen breaks I'm sure they get these at cost considering it only takes $300 to make this TV. And I will continue to ask why is Samsung not standing by their product what happened to the customer is always right? I have never seen a company that roadblocks the very people that keep them in business. What's going to happen is people are going to start boycotting the company Samsung because of this issue. Who wants to spend money on something just to have a break for months later and be told sorry you're SOL. From now on I will buy American-made products. I just want to be sick over the money that I spent. This was my first time buying something that cost this much. And I am so disappointed. Nfm ruffling some feathers along the way well that's the way it has to be. How does Samsung think that I feel being a consumer and was taken for $1,500 for something that doesn't work. Right now it's an extremely expensive paperweight sitting in my bedroom. I don't even necessarily need a new TV just replace the screen. There is nothing else wrong with the television itself. There's not even a scratch where the crack is in between the two pieces of glass. The TV is pristine. And I will continue to place complaints on any website that is allowing consumers to voice complaints. At some point I'm hoping Samsung will just exchange my screen just to shut me up. But take a look at the extended work order that you bought even an act of God they will not cover. So if your house gets struck by lightning and it comes up through the house and fix the electrical outlet that your TV is plugged into and blows out your TV guess what Samsung doesn't care. So answer me this Samsung how was that any fault of the consumer? Or a hurricane or a tornado or a flood. Sorry but I'm not stopping to save my TV if there's a flood coming when it's either my TV or the life of my family. Samsung is crazy. If you don't plan on covering anything on the extended work order then why even offer it? All that's right just one more way for Samsung to make some more money off the stupidity of those that buy your appliances. Shame on all of us.