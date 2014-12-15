Can LCD TVs broken by Finger Pressure?

As to pressing on purpose, I can't imagine why anyone would do that on purpose to the point of damage. But folks bend their phones now to show they can be bent and claim it's a defect. If you research more, cracked flat screens are easy to find. Some will take the stance these are defective by design.
I purchased an LG 50LB582V 50" LED TV on Friday and the tech guys came and set the TV up and signed the papers and left. The next day, I gathered my kids promising them I'd make them watch cartoon on the new huge screen we've purchased recently.
So I get my USB flash drive to insert it on the TV and after checking the manuals, I realize that the port is behind the TV. Then I hold the TV up and dismount it from the wall and gently put it to the floor and insert a USB cable into the USB port and lift back the TV to its place.
When I press the power button, I realize a huge crack to the left of the screen. It wasn't there the previous day, but now it is.
Here are the pictures of the TV (dropbox folder link):
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cxvi5gf9z8bzj4j/AAC7Q-SpZi1dwSq5ZydGs8z_a?dl=0
So I call the retailer, the service, LG customer reps etc. and they all but ALL accuse me of breaking the TV LCD panel by applying it pressure from my fingers. They even refused to come to my home and check the unit. I could only convince them to do so, after promising to pay the tech service costs.
Now being an engineer, I know that the maximum pressure I can apply to that side of the TV is something proportional to maybe 1/4 of the TV weight (which is 14kg according to specs) divided by my finger contact area.
Because according to the Action-Reaction principles, if you apply force to something in the air, you'll just push it. You need a Reaction here, which would be maybe 1/4 of the TV unit, (the upper left part of the unit, which is extending over the center of weight **and even less, because the unit is standing upwards, not facing down, but let's just assume**). I also measured my fingerprint to be ~5.5 square cm (because when I press my finger, the contact area widens due to expanding of the skin.
Soo.. My finger pressure should have been something like 0.7 kgf/cm2 over the TV surface.
Assume that all the calculations are wrong and multiply it by 10 make it 7 kgf/cm2.
Is this force enough to break the LCD panel inside?
I am really curious (and furious) because I cannot stand having to pay for a defected product, because the tech service is just accusing me over it.
(Btw, the tech guys didn't come to check the unit yet. hopefully they'll do so in the next few days. But they clearly indicated that it's my fault that the screen broke, whatever the reason. So I don't expect anything from them).