Can LCD TVs broken by Finger Pressure?

by sultanyegah / December 15, 2014 12:11 AM PST

I purchased an LG 50LB582V 50" LED TV on Friday and the tech guys came and set the TV up and signed the papers and left. The next day, I gathered my kids promising them I'd make them watch cartoon on the new huge screen we've purchased recently.

So I get my USB flash drive to insert it on the TV and after checking the manuals, I realize that the port is behind the TV. Then I hold the TV up and dismount it from the wall and gently put it to the floor and insert a USB cable into the USB port and lift back the TV to its place.

When I press the power button, I realize a huge crack to the left of the screen. It wasn't there the previous day, but now it is.

Here are the pictures of the TV (dropbox folder link):
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cxvi5gf9z8bzj4j/AAC7Q-SpZi1dwSq5ZydGs8z_a?dl=0


So I call the retailer, the service, LG customer reps etc. and they all but ALL accuse me of breaking the TV LCD panel by applying it pressure from my fingers. They even refused to come to my home and check the unit. I could only convince them to do so, after promising to pay the tech service costs.

Now being an engineer, I know that the maximum pressure I can apply to that side of the TV is something proportional to maybe 1/4 of the TV weight (which is 14kg according to specs) divided by my finger contact area.

Because according to the Action-Reaction principles, if you apply force to something in the air, you'll just push it. You need a Reaction here, which would be maybe 1/4 of the TV unit, (the upper left part of the unit, which is extending over the center of weight **and even less, because the unit is standing upwards, not facing down, but let's just assume**). I also measured my fingerprint to be ~5.5 square cm (because when I press my finger, the contact area widens due to expanding of the skin.

Soo.. My finger pressure should have been something like 0.7 kgf/cm2 over the TV surface.

Assume that all the calculations are wrong and multiply it by 10 make it 7 kgf/cm2.

Is this force enough to break the LCD panel inside?

I am really curious (and furious) because I cannot stand having to pay for a defected product, because the tech service is just accusing me over it.

(Btw, the tech guys didn't come to check the unit yet. hopefully they'll do so in the next few days. But they clearly indicated that it's my fault that the screen broke, whatever the reason. So I don't expect anything from them).

12 total posts
Have to answer yes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 15, 2014 12:38 AM PST

As to pressing on purpose, I can't imagine why anyone would do that on purpose to the point of damage. But folks bend their phones now to show they can be bent and claim it's a defect. If you research more, cracked flat screens are easy to find. Some will take the stance these are defective by design.

You're not helping your case if I read this right. A fifty inch set is currently a 2 person job to move or it may be too easy to stress the set in some way.

Good luck in your quest and if you follow what others have done, you'll flame everyone and the company too.
Bob

But how much pressure is required?
by sultanyegah / December 15, 2014 4:59 AM PST
In reply to: Have to answer yes.

Please bear in mind that as a technical guy who has dealt with hardware all his life, so I know how to gently handle the hardware. And as a normal person would've done, I've hold this TV Set from its bezel on the sides and had my wife help me in the meantime. But in the meantime, my left thumb was probably on the screen (which I am not even sure about, but I am guessing it was, because I can't find any other reason for that crack). BUT, in no way I have pressed it hardly or tried to bend it or stress it or likewise. Why would I do that? When I am about to showcase my kids a new TV, why would I do that?

The below picture is probably how I have held it, because when I naturally put my hands on the set, I hold it that way:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ra12su6x4chiqon/20141215_224115.jpg?dl=0

So I am really curious, are these LCD panels so easily cracked by such a holding (not damaged due to pressure, that's another matter) and do they really have no support behind them? I can press my LED monitors as hardly as I can and all I see is image distortion, which disappears when I remove my finger. Is an LCD TV much less durable than that?

I am curious, are there any design data related with these panels? How strong are they? How easily are they broken? Are they really so fragile to break on touch?

(And as you guessed, I'll flame and blame everyone over this)

To get to such a thin bezel
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 16, 2014 1:06 AM PST

Why yes, the support went down and down. But the picture is showing pressure on the panel with the power on, a recipe for trouble to worse since the tolerances are so tight that one can see that hand pressure cause LCD display anomalies. If someone calls that a flaw, it is.

The panels are so big now that I have to agree. Easy to break. You've proved it. So what does it look like with it free standing?
Bob

That's not a display anomaly
by sultanyegah / December 16, 2014 9:28 PM PST

The TV is off on that picture. That's just the reflection of the flashlight, not a display anomaly due to my finger pressure.

I also know that hand pressure can cause temporary (and if prolonged permanent) display anomalies, but I've never seen a finger pressure break an LCD panel. Nor could I find another case on the entire web.

The service guys also arrived and they didn't believe that it was broken while I was holding it to dismount-mount, because it should be able to withstand finger pressure while carrying and should be tested against it thoroughly and they have never seen anything like that too.

They told me that it's most probably an object crashed into the screen and that I am hiding it. I told them if there wouldn't be any other scratches, dents or similar physical damage on the screen or on the bezel and they said "Well, if you hit the screen with a rubber hammer, it won't make a physical damage but break the LCD panel underneath the screen"..

As if I was crazy to hit the screen with a rubber hammer the first day I brought it..

What pissed me most was, at first they even refused to send tech service to my home and only accepted to do so after I accepted to pay for it, and when the service guys came, they just checked the crack, and even enlarged it to the bottom of the screen by hitting with their fingers on it and than wrote a sentence "We confirm that the LCD Panel is broken" and left.

They refused to inspect the reason of the crack and they refused to add any comment on the report like the physically undamaged situation of the unit etc. They said they believed me, but they can't do anything about it and I am unlikely to get the unit repaired/replaced under the warranty. Seems they are 100% sure of themselves that all their LCD panels and the chassis of the TV are perfect and without any defect.. They also added off-the-record that all I can do now is to go to consumer rights courts and have them confirm the unit's undamaged physical state by further inspection and force LG to reparations.

I'll try to resolve this with the LG Headquarters, but I doubt it..

Resolved
by sultanyegah / December 16, 2014 11:52 PM PST

Seems LG Management is much more customer-oriented than the Call Center or the Service.

I managed to elevate my problem to the management and one of the managers called me back. After listening to my story, he promised me they'd repair the unit within the warranty.

He was also doubtful that a unit might be broken by finger pressure, and told me that it was most probably damaged during transportation and my finger was the last straw that broke the LCD panel.

I am a happy customer now Happy

Who do you contact
by rofferman231 / March 29, 2016 8:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Resolved

How did you get to management? I have the exact same thing happen to me on a 3 week old tv..

Isn't the customer always right?
by Tkaze89 / April 18, 2016 4:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Who do you contact

I noticed just about every complaint when a call is made to the customer service center of the other Samsung or wherever the TV was purchased that the same excuses used to blame it on the consumer. It seems to me that they are reading off of the script. I was told the same thing that it could have been my five year old child and that consumers have been known to walk by their TVs and Bash it in with a hammer just to get a brand new TV. Now as a human being with common sense why would you smash a TV that cost as much as these do just to get another identical TV? Obviously if the first one isn't working it's not like you're going to end up with two TVs. Why isn't the manufacturer taking any responsibility for this? I actually took a video of myself throwing three different objects at my already cracked TV screen just to prove to Samsung that their theory that TV's get cracked because something strikes the TV. Or from finger pressure. I hit my TV with objects that way different sizes and I did it about 5 times and none of those times didn't leave any kind of spider web crack mark nothing was left behind on my TV. And I was striking the area that was not affected by the crack that magically appeared on my TV and Samsung is trying to blame it on my children. I also went a step further and contacted the Attorney General's office we also called Samsung and Best Buy where we purchase the TV I also called a local media news station because I am not about to sit back and allow a multi-billion-dollar company to convince me of something that didn't happen. Obviously these screens have some kind of defect. There are electronic devices inside the TV that can get too hot. I used to work with computers and went to college for it so those who are computer geeks no that is a computer component gets too hot I can create damage. And obviously these cracks are in between two pieces of glass. How do you crack a piece of glass that is sandwiched between two other pieces of glass without either one of them breaking? Samsung has you believing that your TV is defying the laws of physics in your own home. But if you go on YouTube you will find my video. And there's no way that Samsung is going to get around this. I'm surprised more people didn't think to do something like this. They just take pictures you need to take an actual video of how much pressure the outside glass can sustain. And no one can seem to give a viable answer about this and that alone is very suspicious. If I do not hear from any of the people that my husband and I have contacted I will bring Samsung to small claims court because as far as I am concerned this is fraud. Then you're convinced to buy an extended warranty on such an awesome TV. If the TV is as good as they claim it to be why would you need an extended guarantee on the thing. And actually it's not an extended guarantee it's an extended work order there's a difference. And that cost me an additional $200 and now they're telling me everyday that I keep this broken TV the less money I will get back on the initial extended work order that I purchased. Also Samsung Marx up their TV by 4 times the amount that it cost to create this TV. So fixing a busted screen is not causing them a loss. So if you bought say a $1,200 TV it only cost Samsung roughly around $300 to make it. If the screen breaks I'm sure they get these at cost considering it only takes $300 to make this TV. And I will continue to ask why is Samsung not standing by their product what happened to the customer is always right? I have never seen a company that roadblocks the very people that keep them in business. What's going to happen is people are going to start boycotting the company Samsung because of this issue. Who wants to spend money on something just to have a break for months later and be told sorry you're SOL. From now on I will buy American-made products. I just want to be sick over the money that I spent. This was my first time buying something that cost this much. And I am so disappointed. Nfm ruffling some feathers along the way well that's the way it has to be. How does Samsung think that I feel being a consumer and was taken for $1,500 for something that doesn't work. Right now it's an extremely expensive paperweight sitting in my bedroom. I don't even necessarily need a new TV just replace the screen. There is nothing else wrong with the television itself. There's not even a scratch where the crack is in between the two pieces of glass. The TV is pristine. And I will continue to place complaints on any website that is allowing consumers to voice complaints. At some point I'm hoping Samsung will just exchange my screen just to shut me up. But take a look at the extended work order that you bought even an act of God they will not cover. So if your house gets struck by lightning and it comes up through the house and fix the electrical outlet that your TV is plugged into and blows out your TV guess what Samsung doesn't care. So answer me this Samsung how was that any fault of the consumer? Or a hurricane or a tornado or a flood. Sorry but I'm not stopping to save my TV if there's a flood coming when it's either my TV or the life of my family. Samsung is crazy. If you don't plan on covering anything on the extended work order then why even offer it? All that's right just one more way for Samsung to make some more money off the stupidity of those that buy your appliances. Shame on all of us.

Maybe?
by manomyth11 / November 29, 2016 4:05 PM PST

Always buy what ever extra warranty they have for such expensive purchases, and always make sure the product is in proper condition before any service men or installers leave, and always tell your kids to not throw anything or any balls around in the house. But mainly, I would have to say that it is virtually impossible for any person to be able to break the screen with their bare hands without noticing it or hurting themselves. So either the installers accidentally dropped it or bumped it somewhere before they installed it in your home, or else your kids accidentally broke the screen by throwing a ball or something around in your house the evening before you tried to watch it the next day. So now you know what you need to know from now on so take heed and live graciously.

NEVER buy the extra warranty
by ziggyf / October 28, 2017 5:56 AM PDT
In reply to: Maybe?

every smart consumer watch newsletter/magazine agrees... no extended warranty deals...money down the drain...this happened immediately at purchase.. why pay more for something they may not even fix under the warranty that is valid from the maker...if bought on credit, challenge the bill to maybe get the store to replace it...maybe they have a better shot at getting the maker to accept a return

Contact LG and bug them over and over
by Glitchyy / December 2, 2016 3:51 PM PST

Keep bugging them. Contact LG headquarters and say that you have been denied service and have been called a liar. Everytime they question you say "are you calling me a liar?" This will get em'. Hope is not lost. Keep at it.

(NT) broken screen also
by irishsilverwind / February 18, 2018 11:11 AM PST
