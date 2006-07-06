Can I use one PC with two or more people simoltaneously?

You cannot have 2 os running simulatenously on the same internet. In the case of 2 monitors, thats the same computer, only 1 person using it.
I have read about two monitors with 1 PC, and am trying to figure out if I can use one PC with two or more people simoltaneously on it. I have seen splitters that do just this, but would like to know if there is any easier way to do this with what I have or without some big-expensive hardware.
I have intel extreme graphics chip, and a Radeon 9250 PCI. I have enough ports for 2 keyboard and 2 mice.
I am using Windows XP Home edition and have Intel Celeron processor and 1 GB of RAM.