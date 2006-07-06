Desktops forum

General discussion

Can I use one PC with two or more people simoltaneously?

by glassmoon16 / July 6, 2006 9:00 AM PDT

I have read about two monitors with 1 PC, and am trying to figure out if I can use one PC with two or more people simoltaneously on it. I have seen splitters that do just this, but would like to know if there is any easier way to do this with what I have or without some big-expensive hardware.

I have intel extreme graphics chip, and a Radeon 9250 PCI. I have enough ports for 2 keyboard and 2 mice.
I am using Windows XP Home edition and have Intel Celeron processor and 1 GB of RAM.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Can I use one PC with two or more people simoltaneously?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Can I use one PC with two or more people simoltaneously?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
RE:
by damasta55r / July 6, 2006 9:30 AM PDT

You cannot have 2 os running simulatenously on the same internet. In the case of 2 monitors, thats the same computer, only 1 person using it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) * Change Internet to computer.
by damasta55r / July 6, 2006 9:30 AM PDT
In reply to: RE:
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
CHANGE OS
by tman11maman / July 6, 2006 9:42 AM PDT

This may sound like old technology but... I have used that same application to do that exact thing. I put one main power house computer (X-Windows enabled server) in the middle of my house and wired "dumb clients" (keyboard monitor and mouse) to that main computer and each "work station" has its own session of X-Windows on it independant of the other workstations or the server. Microsoft does not support this option - If they did they would not sell as many licenses Happy God forbid they turn down money... There is a way to make windows server 2000/2003 do this however it takes special hardware (i.e. Citrix Thin Clients) which end up costing as much as a new PC, so for a home user this is not ideal (unless ur a hard core geek and have money to throw away).

If you dont want to spend more money and you dont mind switching to a differant OS then Redhat, Slackware, Suse all support this option out of the box, however Linspire, which is significantly cheaper, will support this option with a little bit of tweaking but Linspire's support will tell you its not possible (but it is cause i have done it).

Hope this helps....

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
YES YOU CAN!
by NickMets7 / July 6, 2006 11:57 AM PDT

There used to be (don't know if there still is) something called "Buddy" system. It allowed two users to simultaneously use 1 PC at the same time.

Something like this:

http://cgi.ebay.com/pc-buddy-b-210a_W0QQitemZ110004094776QQihZ001QQcategoryZ11182QQssPageNameZWDVWQQrdZ1QQcmdZViewItem


All you need is an extra keyboard, mouse, and monitor. I have no idea about the compatibility or usefullness of this, or whether a computer can handel it. I used to have one (probably still do in a closet somewhere), but I never used it.

- Nick

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Desktops forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.