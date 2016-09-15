Phones forum

Question

Can i see/understand the password for Samsung account / S5 ?

by Diretouch / September 15, 2016 2:57 AM PDT

Hi.
I have in my hands one S5. I want to make factory reset but i see there is account on the phone and see only the ID and not the password.

Is there any app to see the passwords like desktop users can see their password entered into Firefox?

I dont have bad wishes. The phone is on my client and dont want to disturb him to ask him if he knows/remember the password.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Can i see/understand the password for Samsung account / S5 ?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Can i see/understand the password for Samsung account / S5 ?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
you need to ask your client
by renegade600 / September 15, 2016 3:03 AM PDT

there is no way for us to verify you are authorized to use that phone so it would be irresponsible for us to help you bypass the password. It would be best to ask your client for the password.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
Re: app
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 15, 2016 3:11 AM PDT

Clearly, if there was such an app you need to be logged in to use it to see your password; otherwise, it could be used by anybody to find any password on any phone.

And to login you have to know that password, so you wouldn't need that app. So why would anyone have written it? If you feel you need it, write it yourself.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
I am asking about Android right now :)
by Diretouch / September 15, 2016 3:44 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: app

The phone is working. I can browse all the phone. The problem is this Samsung account. Just want to export some way the password(even in encrypted file) and after Factory reset just put it back.
#2
I am asking if there is app which after being installed just shows the Samsung account(reveal it) password

I am just asking if there are such methods avilable. The world is not gonna over if i dont do the things. Gonna just call the guy and everything will be All right

Greetings Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Took a quick look at XDA Forums and google.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 15, 2016 11:13 AM PDT

According to what we know (the office writes apps) this is stored as a salted encrypted value and is not subject to viewing or cracking.

So nope. You gotta know it or use Samsung's reset system.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.