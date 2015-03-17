Windows 8 forum

Question

Can I safely do without Win.Def..& F'wall?

by JififnerM / March 17, 2015 11:17 AM PDT

Hi,
' I'm absolutely fed up to the gills of the constant
intervention, via popups, of the Macfee Bloat'
I've recent[y upgraded my Toshiba laptop to Windows 8,1
and don't recall having the problem with I'm a
bit green but would it be safe to disable both Defender and Firewall? They're not in use now but I suppose I'm nervous re taking the final step..
For the few years since having one laptopor another,I've
used a combination of firstly,Adware; followed by Malwarebytes Anti Malware ending wand ith JRT. I also
use SuperAntiSpyware..All of these are free versions
and I've never had any trouble/
Shall I disable- will it be safe to do so?--the Windows/ Macafee Defender & Firewall?


/

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Can I safely do without Win.Def..& F'wall?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Can I safely do without Win.Def..& F'wall?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
I'm going with no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 17, 2015 11:50 AM PDT

There are fine alternatives to McAfee but windows is not solid enough to go without AV and firewalls. Your list didn't have any AV or firewall.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Any suggestions------?
by JififnerM / March 17, 2015 9:05 PM PDT
In reply to: I'm going with no.

Thanks for your reply.Have you any suggestions re an alternative firewall?
I'd be grateful for any info.

jififnerM

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Why?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 17, 2015 10:46 PM PDT
In reply to: Any suggestions------?
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows 8 forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.