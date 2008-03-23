Can i put this RAM stick kit in this computer????...

depending on the OS you may or may not see the entire 4GB RAM.
Lots of info available here on CNET re Win XP and the ram limits.
VAPCMD
i have a basic question that im either too stupid or too lazy to figure out on my own... does anyone know if i would be able to put Patriot Extreme Performance 4GB(2 x 2GB) 240-Pin DDR2 SDRAM DDR2 800 (PC2 6400) Dual Channel Kit Desktop Memory into a CyberpowerPC Gamer Ultra 7200 Athlon 64 X2 6000+ 2GB DDR2 500GB NVIDIA GeForce 8600GT Windows Vista Home Premium... if you wanna look at the specs and stuff heres a link:
-- http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16883229003 --
thanks to anyone who can answer this for me... haha its probably a pretty simple question, i wouldnt know though..