Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Can i put this RAM stick kit in this computer????...

by clayc1221 / March 23, 2008 1:26 PM PDT

i have a basic question that im either too stupid or too lazy to figure out on my own... does anyone know if i would be able to put Patriot Extreme Performance 4GB(2 x 2GB) 240-Pin DDR2 SDRAM DDR2 800 (PC2 6400) Dual Channel Kit Desktop Memory into a CyberpowerPC Gamer Ultra 7200 Athlon 64 X2 6000+ 2GB DDR2 500GB NVIDIA GeForce 8600GT Windows Vista Home Premium... if you wanna look at the specs and stuff heres a link:
-- http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16883229003 --

thanks to anyone who can answer this for me... haha its probably a pretty simple question, i wouldnt know though..

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Can i put this RAM stick kit in this computer????...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Can i put this RAM stick kit in this computer????...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Yup...but don't expect a big jump in performance and
by VAPCMD / March 23, 2008 2:07 PM PDT

depending on the OS you may or may not see the entire 4GB RAM.

Lots of info available here on CNET re Win XP and the ram limits.

VAPCMD

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ram
by staypuff / March 23, 2008 7:29 PM PDT

Looks like it would work, except running under the 32bit OS. Total ram would be around 3.25gb. I have a Duel Boot system myself. Windows XP Pro. 32bit, and the Windows XP Pro x64bit, With 6gb of Ram. When I power down to 32bit to run my Spysweeper once a week it shows me 3.25gb. After Spysweeper runs, I go back into x64bit.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.