Computer Help forum

Question

Can I put a 8 Pin EPS into a 8 pin 12v1 slot on MOBO

by WI-BEEK / September 15, 2012 5:19 PM PDT

I noticed my power supplies 8 pin power connector does not match the pin configuration on the mobo perfectly. I did some research and found that all power wires and ground wires match yet I am not sure this is ok. It also appears my eps 8 pin connector can be split in half and be an old 4 pin. My mobo says it will support the old pin configuration as well.

I have seen several posts on the these, yet not one states its safe to use an eps pin in a atx.. grrrr...!!
PS http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817139026

Mobo http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813157277

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Can I put a 8 Pin EPS into a 8 pin 12v1 slot on MOBO
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Can I put a 8 Pin EPS into a 8 pin 12v1 slot on MOBO
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Without actually seeing your setup
by Steven Haninger / September 15, 2012 9:06 PM PDT

I can tell you that, as long as voltage and amperage requirements are met, you can split those multi-use connectors and use them separately. That's their purpose. The wire colors are fairly standard as to their use.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Recheck it all
by Willy / September 15, 2012 11:10 PM PDT

I know you're researching this but if you find that this doesn't match, then don't *ASSUME* it could work. There's a reason it doesn't match, whether it be due to technical age or non-compliance or custom setup. The point being all these connectors should be generic and work across various setups. On top of this there are so many vendors out there some mismatch can happen or mistake, but if there is no plug&go ease then that's a problem or issue. I have to see open close what you're explaining here, the links you've provided aren't enough, real pix of the topic would help, post to an public website, like Photobucket, etc..

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.