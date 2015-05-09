These TV web browsers are very limited. The maker needs to test it on their model to see if the web site works on the TV or not. Or another way is to ask the web site to test their site with smart TVs.
These smart TV browsers are pretty bad (limited!) The hardest thing for folk to accept is any PC does better since about 1995.
Bob
My Samsung 6400 smart TV's Web browser refuses to work. My internet connection isn't the issue as Netflix and other apps work fine. When I try to access any website upon turning on my tv, the website loads up but the moment I click on a link or try to make a search the page freezes. When I open a new tab and try a different website, it displays the page I previously accessed but remains frozen. I'm completely at a loss here