that meets your requirements, especially the fast response time(especially with flash), is good indoors, has great stabilization(your just lucky to get one "with" image stabilization at that price range), and good focusing in low light. Those things are hard to find in cameras in double your budget limit.
I'm buying new digital camera with price range up to around 200 $. It will be used in volunteer fire brigade, mostly for snaping photos in interventions, which tells a lot about type of camera.
It's important that it does well in bad conditions, so I don't have to wait 10 seconds before weak flash refills when taking pictures at night. Therefore I expect good picture quality, response (speed), good focusing in poor conditions (low light, smoke...) and good image stabilization. I believe camera will be used mostly on AUTO mode. Of course, I don't need technologies such as panorama, face recognition, etc.
Thank you for you help in advance.
Regards