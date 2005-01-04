Camcorders For Feature Films

In the developing countries where we do not have enough resources to go the whole nine yards in the area of film production, video has provided a useful alternative. The Nigerian film industry, known as NOLLYWOOD, is a good example. Which Camcorders could you recommend for maximum output?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.