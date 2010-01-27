Camcorder for Stand Up

Have you checked that your school doesn't have access to a camcorder already? Many school systems have a camcorder in circulation somewhere.
If you need to purchase your own, then you should look for a camera that uses a real glass lens, and has a microphone input. You would not want to use a built-in microphone to do stand ups.
You should also study up on the different formats, and recording media options.
For example, recording AVCHD media files will require a very fast computer and fairly sophisticated editing software to even be able to play your clips back.
To learn more about your options, please check out my blog. Starting in November, I have posted a 3 part Camcorder Buying Guide that should outline the things you need to know to make an educated decision.
Cheers,
Scott Markowitz
http://www.creativehomemovie.com
Hi Everyone,
Thanks for taking the time to answer this. I'm a junior in High School but work part time for my local newspaper. I'm in need of a new camera that I can set up to do stand ups (where the reporter is in front of the camera talking)
What are the best camcorders that I could do with this, I find that sometimes the camcorders are too small to fit the head and shoulders range. I'm looking for one in the price range of $200-500.
Thanks for answering!