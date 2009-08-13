Camcorder for nature observations

1) Go to vimeo.com. Watch any high definition video with HD on... and off...

Handheld - not too much zoom http://vimeo.com/5827875

Handheld - no zoom up to 20x http://vimeo.com/2859538

Using a steadying device - likely a tripod http://vimeo.com/673281



Go to YouTube.com and do the same - it might be easier if you find videos with high quality or not... there are a few with high definition...

Try this one for HD http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTIc0HoN4rM

Just trying to get a feel for the video quality you are looking for.



2) Have you found anything else interesting other than the three camcorders you have listed so far? Are you somehow requiring hard disc drive or flash memory - or are you just not interested in miniDV tape?



3) Which Mac or Linux hardware? It matters.



4) At full zoom with binoculars, you already know how much shake there is handheld. No reason to think camcorders are much different. I thought 3 kg for a tripod was a bit high - turns out it is not.



5) Larger lens diameter and larger imaging chips can provide superior resolution and low light (very cloudy day) behavior. You picked up on the "marketing spec" piece where big zoom somehow equates to "better camera" - perhaps in the consumer world. In the prosumer and pro world, built-in optical zoom is relatively light in comparison. Compare the optical zoom you found with that in the Sony HVR series, Canon XH and XLH series, Panasonic AG-HVX series or JVC GY series or any other pro or prosumer-grade cam - the norm is 10x to 20x. If you want more, add a tele lens (typically 2x, but higher is possible on some models). These are way more than you want to spend - just using them as an example.



6) In my mind, "good sound recording" requires an external mic and manual audio control. A built-in camcorder mic cannot zoom in on audio when the subject is 100 yards away and the camera is optically zoomed in on it. In this case, a parabolic mic is your best bet (a good shotgun mic will be out of its league at this distance). In addition to the mic jack, you should consider a headphone jack, too. Not too many consumer cams with all this.



To stay in your budget range, I think you are in the park with the Canon FS series for flash memory (has a mic jack but I don't think has manual audio control).