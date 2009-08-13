Camcorder for nature observations

1) Go to vimeo.com. Watch any high definition video with HD on... and off...
Handheld - not too much zoom http://vimeo.com/5827875
Handheld - no zoom up to 20x http://vimeo.com/2859538
Using a steadying device - likely a tripod http://vimeo.com/673281
Go to YouTube.com and do the same - it might be easier if you find videos with high quality or not... there are a few with high definition...
Try this one for HD http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTIc0HoN4rM
Just trying to get a feel for the video quality you are looking for.
2) Have you found anything else interesting other than the three camcorders you have listed so far? Are you somehow requiring hard disc drive or flash memory - or are you just not interested in miniDV tape?
3) Which Mac or Linux hardware? It matters.
4) At full zoom with binoculars, you already know how much shake there is handheld. No reason to think camcorders are much different. I thought 3 kg for a tripod was a bit high - turns out it is not.
5) Larger lens diameter and larger imaging chips can provide superior resolution and low light (very cloudy day) behavior. You picked up on the "marketing spec" piece where big zoom somehow equates to "better camera" - perhaps in the consumer world. In the prosumer and pro world, built-in optical zoom is relatively light in comparison. Compare the optical zoom you found with that in the Sony HVR series, Canon XH and XLH series, Panasonic AG-HVX series or JVC GY series or any other pro or prosumer-grade cam - the norm is 10x to 20x. If you want more, add a tele lens (typically 2x, but higher is possible on some models). These are way more than you want to spend - just using them as an example.
6) In my mind, "good sound recording" requires an external mic and manual audio control. A built-in camcorder mic cannot zoom in on audio when the subject is 100 yards away and the camera is optically zoomed in on it. In this case, a parabolic mic is your best bet (a good shotgun mic will be out of its league at this distance). In addition to the mic jack, you should consider a headphone jack, too. Not too many consumer cams with all this.
To stay in your budget range, I think you are in the park with the Canon FS series for flash memory (has a mic jack but I don't think has manual audio control).
Hi, I am a compleet newbie at camcorders. I do know a lot about binoculars and telescopes and a bit about photography.
My requirements:
- camcorder for nature observations (birds, scenery, ...)
- optical zoom of at least 40x
- budget maximum : 500$ or 350 EURO
- lightweight
- not to fragile
- compatible with Mac OS X and linux
- if I have to choose between a 40x zoom and a 70x zoom, I would choose the one with the best quality at 40x (halfway the 70x zoom)
- do I have to carry a 3 kg tripod with me to shoot stable movies with a 250 gram camcorder
- good light sensitivity (no night shoots, but able to film on a very cloudy day)
- ability to connect external mic
- good sound recording
Some camcorders in the price range:
Canon LEGRIA FS200 SD Camcorder (40x)
Sony DCR-SX31E Memorystick Camcorder 8GB (60x)
Panasonic SDR-H80 Harddisk Camcorder 60 GB (70x)
Some other questions.
These cameras are lightweight, approximately 250 grams, but will I have to carry a 3kg tripod with me to shoot stable videos at maximum zoom? The rule of thumb for binoculars is that the maximum magnification for holding in your hand is 12x and I know a lot of people who can handle that (I have a 12x50).
As I was looking at the specifics of camcorders I noticed that the larger the optical zoom the cheaper the camcorder. I find this very suspicious.
I don't want to spend too much money. It is for starting with a new hobby. If it works out, I can go for a more expensive and better quality model in a year or two. If there are no camcorders in that price range available for nature observations, so be it. I do not want to shoot movies for National Geographic or Discovery channel. Movies that will look a lot better than the average youtube video is ok.
Thanx for your time.