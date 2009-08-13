Camcorders forum

by JohZee / August 13, 2009 5:01 AM PDT

Hi, I am a compleet newbie at camcorders. I do know a lot about binoculars and telescopes and a bit about photography.

My requirements:
- camcorder for nature observations (birds, scenery, ...)
- optical zoom of at least 40x
- budget maximum : 500$ or 350 EURO
- lightweight
- not to fragile
- compatible with Mac OS X and linux
- if I have to choose between a 40x zoom and a 70x zoom, I would choose the one with the best quality at 40x (halfway the 70x zoom)
- do I have to carry a 3 kg tripod with me to shoot stable movies with a 250 gram camcorder
- good light sensitivity (no night shoots, but able to film on a very cloudy day)
- ability to connect external mic
- good sound recording

Some camcorders in the price range:
Canon LEGRIA FS200 SD Camcorder (40x)
Sony DCR-SX31E Memorystick Camcorder 8GB (60x)
Panasonic SDR-H80 Harddisk Camcorder 60 GB (70x)

Some other questions.
These cameras are lightweight, approximately 250 grams, but will I have to carry a 3kg tripod with me to shoot stable videos at maximum zoom? The rule of thumb for binoculars is that the maximum magnification for holding in your hand is 12x and I know a lot of people who can handle that (I have a 12x50).
As I was looking at the specifics of camcorders I noticed that the larger the optical zoom the cheaper the camcorder. I find this very suspicious.

I don't want to spend too much money. It is for starting with a new hobby. If it works out, I can go for a more expensive and better quality model in a year or two. If there are no camcorders in that price range available for nature observations, so be it. I do not want to shoot movies for National Geographic or Discovery channel. Movies that will look a lot better than the average youtube video is ok.

Thanx for your time.

Camcorder for nature observations
Camcorder for nature observations
Couple of questions and observations (no pun intended)...
by boya84 / August 15, 2009 5:08 AM PDT

1) Go to vimeo.com. Watch any high definition video with HD on... and off...
Handheld - not too much zoom http://vimeo.com/5827875
Handheld - no zoom up to 20x http://vimeo.com/2859538
Using a steadying device - likely a tripod http://vimeo.com/673281

Go to YouTube.com and do the same - it might be easier if you find videos with high quality or not... there are a few with high definition...
Try this one for HD http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTIc0HoN4rM
Just trying to get a feel for the video quality you are looking for.

2) Have you found anything else interesting other than the three camcorders you have listed so far? Are you somehow requiring hard disc drive or flash memory - or are you just not interested in miniDV tape?

3) Which Mac or Linux hardware? It matters.

4) At full zoom with binoculars, you already know how much shake there is handheld. No reason to think camcorders are much different. I thought 3 kg for a tripod was a bit high - turns out it is not.

5) Larger lens diameter and larger imaging chips can provide superior resolution and low light (very cloudy day) behavior. You picked up on the "marketing spec" piece where big zoom somehow equates to "better camera" - perhaps in the consumer world. In the prosumer and pro world, built-in optical zoom is relatively light in comparison. Compare the optical zoom you found with that in the Sony HVR series, Canon XH and XLH series, Panasonic AG-HVX series or JVC GY series or any other pro or prosumer-grade cam - the norm is 10x to 20x. If you want more, add a tele lens (typically 2x, but higher is possible on some models). These are way more than you want to spend - just using them as an example.

6) In my mind, "good sound recording" requires an external mic and manual audio control. A built-in camcorder mic cannot zoom in on audio when the subject is 100 yards away and the camera is optically zoomed in on it. In this case, a parabolic mic is your best bet (a good shotgun mic will be out of its league at this distance). In addition to the mic jack, you should consider a headphone jack, too. Not too many consumer cams with all this.

To stay in your budget range, I think you are in the park with the Canon FS series for flash memory (has a mic jack but I don't think has manual audio control).

Camcorder for nature observations
by JohZee / August 15, 2009 7:37 PM PDT

Thanx for replying.

The videolinks are al HD, but for that I would have to double my budget and I am not willing to do that. I would also be limited to a maximum zoon 20x, that is not enough. All the bird-movies, beautiful I admit, were shot in a garden, in a harbour from a hiding place (car) were birds are used to people, and in a large bird cage. This won't do.

If I go to the prosumer cameras I would have to increase my budget x5 and even x10. Budget limit is $500 or

That's fair - and goof for you
by boya84 / August 16, 2009 2:52 AM PDT

for setting a budget and sticking to it - I am not that disciplined.

The Sony DCR series are standard definition ay 4:3 or 16:9 aspect ratio. The DCR-SX series record to MPEG2 video format in .mpg files. Check the manual for the SX30:
http://pdf.crse.com/manuals/4132761121.pdf
See page 92 for the directory and file structure. See item two - When the file size is larger than 2 gig, a new file is appended. There is no external mic jack - and no proprietary "Advanced Interface Shoe", either. The mic gai control is very limited ("MicRefLevel" in the menu provides "normal" audio mic gain and "Low" gain for high audio environments).

I presume you will be editing with iMovie. For editing, chances are high you will need to convert those mpg files to something iMovie can deal with (suggest low compression mp4 or mov files). I like MPEG StreamClip
http://www.apple.com/downloads/macosx/video/mpegstreamclip.html

If you wish to only view the video and not edit, then you will want to install Flip4Mac
http://www.apple.com/downloads/macosx/video/flip4macwindowsmediacomponentsforquicktime.html

For the FS20 and FS200, here's the link to the manual
http://files.canon-europe.com/files/soft33235/manual/FS20_FS21_FS22_FS200_IB_ENG.pdf
Page 112 says the video files are MPEG2. There is no indication what the files type is - could be either mpg or mod files - Use MPEG StreamClip for conversion either way.
These camcorders have an external mic - you may want to check manual audio control in the manual. I don't *think* they have manual audio control. They have a 4 gig file size limit.

In all cases, the software included in the box is useless - whether Macintosh or Linux (or Windows/Vista for that matter). So compatibility with a specific OS is not quite as important to identify as the video editor or player you want to use. In all cases, connection is by way of USB cable, the camcorder is put into "PC" or Play mode, the memory is mounted to the desktop and files copied. Do NOT change the file structure, directory names or anything else in the camcorder memory.

I *think* the Sonys fall off your list because of the mic jack requirement.

(NT) ooops... "good" for you.
by boya84 / August 16, 2009 12:16 PM PDT
Thanx
by JohZee / August 22, 2009 4:34 AM PDT

Thanx, your replies were really helpful.

