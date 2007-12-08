Camcorders forum

General discussion

camcorder about $600 - $700 ?

by billirwin62 / December 8, 2007 5:09 AM PST

I want to buy a camcorder in $600-$700 range that produces great low-light, indoor & outdoor video.

Couple of parameters I am not able to decide on are :

1. should go for HD camcorder ? from certain things I read online, it sounded like technology is still evolving and betting money on that is risky as blu-ray may evolve eventually. I have a HDTV so, this is something I like if I can get.

2. prefererring Hard disk camcorders since it's a pain to transfer video from miniDV tapes to produce DVD.
Am I better off sticking to miniDV(HD) format ?

Canon HG10 and Sony SDR200 are the ones I seem to like considering. Other sony HDD & HD cams are quite costly.

can anyone recommend anything else or let me know if these camcorders are bad ?

Thanks.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: camcorder about $600 - $700 ?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: camcorder about $600 - $700 ?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Personally...
by whizkid454 / December 8, 2007 6:52 AM PST

I think the HG10 is the best value AVCHD camcorder to date. Just make sure if you go that route, you have met the implied requirements including: AVCHD compatible editing software, reasonably powerful computer (Dual Core, 1-2GB RAM, 250+GB of HDD space), and a way to store the videos.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Forgot to add...
by whizkid454 / December 8, 2007 6:54 AM PST

I haven't seen the HG10 anywhere near your stated budget.

Make sure you don't fall for the internet scams.
Make sure you don't fall for the internet scams.
Make sure you don't fall for the internet scams.
Did I mention don't fall for the internet scams?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Camcorders forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.