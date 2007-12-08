camcorder about $600 - $700 ?

I think the HG10 is the best value AVCHD camcorder to date. Just make sure if you go that route, you have met the implied requirements including: AVCHD compatible editing software, reasonably powerful computer (Dual Core, 1-2GB RAM, 250+GB of HDD space), and a way to store the videos.
I want to buy a camcorder in $600-$700 range that produces great low-light, indoor & outdoor video.
Couple of parameters I am not able to decide on are :
1. should go for HD camcorder ? from certain things I read online, it sounded like technology is still evolving and betting money on that is risky as blu-ray may evolve eventually. I have a HDTV so, this is something I like if I can get.
2. prefererring Hard disk camcorders since it's a pain to transfer video from miniDV tapes to produce DVD.
Am I better off sticking to miniDV(HD) format ?
Canon HG10 and Sony SDR200 are the ones I seem to like considering. Other sony HDD & HD cams are quite costly.
can anyone recommend anything else or let me know if these camcorders are bad ?
Thanks.