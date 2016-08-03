Preset: Movie
Color Tone: Warm 2
Backlight: 8-10
Contrast: 95
Brightness: 46
Sharpness: 0
Color: 50
Tint: 50/50
Screen Size: Screen Fit (Grayed out for USB)
Gamma: -2 (gamma 2.2)
White Balance: 18, 25, 22, 12, 19, 22 (maybe r_gain needs to be reduced more)
Color Space: Auto
LED Motion Clear: Off (can/should be On for improved motion resolution, backlight would need to be increased to 20)
Black Tone: Off
Dynamic Contrast: Off
Digital/Mpeg Noise Reduction: Off
HDMI Black Level: Low
Everything else at stock settings
My personal settings using a grayscale pattern and a gamma pattern. Try them makes everything looks so natural.
6 months ago i bought this TV. It is a simple TV, decent picture quality and gaming and the only drawbacks are the backlight issue in some spots of the TV (bleeding effect). I have tried different settings on many other similar models, but they seem way off. Please, if anybody has any settings for this or similar model, it would be nice to share them with me. Thanks in advance.