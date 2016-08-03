Preset: Movie
Color Tone: Warm 2
Backlight: 8-10
Contrast: 95
Brightness: 46
Sharpness: 0
Color: 50
Tint: 50/50
Screen Size: Screen Fit (Grayed out for USB)
Gamma: -2 (gamma 2.2)
White Balance: 18, 25, 22, 12, 19, 22 (maybe r_gain needs to be reduced more)
Color Space: Auto
LED Motion Clear: Off (can/should be On for improved motion resolution, backlight would need to be increased to 20)
Black Tone: Off
Dynamic Contrast: Off
Digital/Mpeg Noise Reduction: Off
HDMI Black Level: Low
Everything else at stock settings
My personal settings using a grayscale pattern and a gamma pattern. Try them makes everything looks so natural.