Windows Vista forum

General discussion

"calculating estimated size"

by id_866 / November 24, 2008 7:46 PM PST

i am using vista ultimate,1 GB RAM,intel dual core 1.8 GHZ,i have installed vista,now when i move files between folders,it's hanging like "calculating estimated size".how to rectify this?what are the services can i disable in vista

For your research.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 24, 2008 10:08 PM PST
is there any way to disable that feature?
by id_866 / November 26, 2008 6:20 PM PST
i have downloaded and i could not install service pack 1 and it giving error,still my computer hangs when moving pictures from one folder to another,help?,is there any way to disable that feature?

If there was.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 26, 2008 10:01 PM PST

I'm sure I researched that before with Google. However the failure of the SP1 install tells me that something is amiss with this machine. I'd sort that out and that will likely help in other ways.

Remember what we read before that files were being copied as it's calculating. So the files are moving. Sadly there are some that will think its not.
Bob

