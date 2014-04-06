Cache folders are being created in D drive

Computer Help forum

by JackFreiermuth / April 6, 2014 4:34 AM PDT

Somehow I changed cache storage directory to my D drive. So now I have 50+ folders in there. I cannot delete all of them because they are "in use" and the ones that I do delete manage to be recreated. The problem is I don't know what program this cache is for so I can't look up how to change it. What should I do?

Does not work too well
by JackFreiermuth / April 8, 2014 3:08 PM PDT

I have been running Procman for a while now. I don't know what action I do creates the folder, and there are SO many processes on the Procman list that it doesn't help too much. It just blinks through items on the list. When I have folder that contains these folders open, I see that a lot of scvhost's on the list, but I don't think it means anything. Any other ideas?

Just one. Know your machine.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 9, 2014 12:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Does not work too well

When I dive into this area I look at what AUTORUNS has in it's screens. I "know" what else item does and if not, do more research.

I can also scan the registry (I use regedit) to find any D: entries and learn more about why they are there.

If I suspect malware, I take Grif's advice at http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6122_102-5509131.html?tag=posts;msg5509131

Tracking this down does take time. So much time that some just reload the OS.
Bob

