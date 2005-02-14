Windows Legacy OS forum

by hartlanders / February 14, 2005 9:50 PM PST

i know there is a utilities forum,want to know if ccleaner is a safe utility?i never used one.anyway i downloaded it and installed ccleaner.when i ran it to see how much would be cleaned,it said 40mb.i belong to tv forums and tv manufacturer sites for repair parts.will ccleaner clear passwords and account numbers,user names?
thanks,edward

yes it will clear them.
by reefurbb / February 14, 2005 10:32 PM PST
Haven't used it but reading what it cleans...your concerns are often stored as cookies and in other caches. It's a bit of bother to put user names and passwords back in weekly but there's no cleaner that judiciously selects what you wish to keep and what not. Different cleaners have shown me where to go to do manual cleaning so I don't have to have an extra program. I delete all cookies and caches.
A good cleaner should allow the option to store deleted stuff and "undo" the cleaning if needed.
Ultimately, it forces people to keep a good list of user names-passwords.
Note: this one and others clean "not used for awhile" which I think can be dangerous. Check each entry before deleting.

cache cleaner
by Bob__B / February 15, 2005 4:56 AM PST
I'm not a ccleaner user.

The cleaner I use allows me to select the areas I want to clean and also to exclude items in those areas.

Perhaps a look around in the ccleaner options might show the same function.

