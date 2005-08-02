cable internet installation failure

Networking & Wireless forum

by givenst / August 2, 2005 11:52 AM PDT

I'm trying to switch from dial-up to cable but have not been able to complete my cable high speed internet installation. Although the cable modem now says cable has a handshake (and Cox service desk confirms), the PC cannot acquire a network address. I'm using a Scientific Atlanta 2100 modem. I have tried two cat5 cables and have tried two different NICs, both of which work fine when used for local network (Realtek and Linksys). I have also tried using the USB connection instead of the RJ45. The Cox support desk tried a few things (resetting the IP config) and then threw up their hands.
My PC is an HP P4 2.6 with 1.5GB RAM. I'm running XP Home SP2. I do have an existing LAN with static addresses and ICS but am trying to just connect this PC to the cable modem (was going to try and move from hubs to router later after getting cable up). Am running Zone Alarm Pro 6.

Any suggestions?

9 total posts
Collapse -
A few possible obstacles may be.....
by Michael Geist / August 2, 2005 6:58 PM PDT

1) Static addressing vs Dynamic addressing, try the later
2) Quit ICS in favor of a router
3) disable ZA, until you're up and running on cable.
4) cycle the power on the modem

Collapse -
Thanks Michael
by givenst / August 3, 2005 1:06 AM PDT

Thanks for the suggestions.

1. The NIC used for cable (and USB as far as I know) was DHCP not static. When Cox had me reset ipconfig it reset both NICs to DHCP. no luck.

2. I had thought that getting Cox up and running on one PC would be easier than introducing a router which I have no experience with. Are you suggesting that I go the router route first?

3. uhh, I don't really want to go on cable without any firewall so unless i do go router first I really can't see dropping ZA before hookup.

4. I have recycled power on the modem a good dozen times if not more.

Collapse -
my recommendation
by Alan Copeland / August 3, 2005 1:45 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks Michael

would be to go ahead with the router and call ISP and/or router tech support. since you have never had cable up and running I would call them first.

Collapse -
just a guess...
by Dick White / August 3, 2005 2:17 AM PDT
In reply to: my recommendation

You said you are changing from dialup. Could it possibly be that dialup was AOL? AOL is known to scramble the winsock.dll. Get the winsock fix (google it). See if that helps.

Also, be certain to use the ethernet patch cable that came with your cable modem to connect your PC to the modem. Some cable modems use a stanadard straight-through ethernet cable, other modems us a cross-over cable. They send the right kind with the modem. If you need a longer one, that's ok but you need to get the right one, and for the few that require a cross-over, innocently grabbing a standard cable off the rack at the store is the first step toward frustration.

dw

dw

Collapse -
Thamnks ****
by givenst / August 3, 2005 3:15 AM PDT
In reply to: just a guess...

Didn't know that about the cables. I first tried the one out of their installation kit and then tried one i already had. So mine might have been wrong but i would hope that the one that they provided would be correct. Any easy way to check?

I avoid AOL like the plague. I am using Earthlink for dialup because I don't have to set things their way or use their software. I'll try the winsock idea.

Collapse -
checking cable types...
by Dick White / August 3, 2005 3:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Thamnks Dick

Hold the two ends of the ethernet cable side by side in exactly the same orientation - pointing away from you and with the little clippy prong on the bottom. Look very carefully through the clear plastic connector at the eight tiny wires inside. They are different colors. Typically they are, from left to right, orange, white, green, white, blue, white, brown, and white. On a standard cable, the color sequence will be the same on both ends. On a cross-over cable, one end will be standard and the other end will reverse the orange and green (i.e., starts with green and orange is in the middle now). The wires are tiny, the colors are faint, the plastic is fuzzy, so it will challenge your visual acuity, but that's the easy cheap way to tell the difference. The easier but much more expensive way is to buy a cable tester. You already own some eyeballs....

dw

Collapse -
Thanks ****
by givenst / August 3, 2005 10:16 AM PDT

The Dlink cable ends were surprisingly clear so i could tell that the two sequences were the same. Thanks for the lesson -- it could well be useful in the future as well.

I took everyone's advice and pulled my computers and furniture away from the walls and switched over to a router. I'm not done removing ICS and some applications are having a hard time finding the Internet, but the Cable link is now working and when the apps do find it, they are running very quickly. CNET's bandwidth meter says just under 1500. I don't know how accurate they are, but I'm happy with the speed.

Thanks again for the help.

Collapse -
Thanks Alan
by givenst / August 3, 2005 3:11 AM PDT
In reply to: my recommendation

Cox tech support threw up their hands. after getting the cable light on the modem they did try to resolve the acquiring network address problem but gave up without success. That's why i thought I'd try this forum.

That's now two votes for getting the router installed first.

