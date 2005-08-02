cable internet installation failure

1) Static addressing vs Dynamic addressing, try the later
2) Quit ICS in favor of a router
3) disable ZA, until you're up and running on cable.
4) cycle the power on the modem
I'm trying to switch from dial-up to cable but have not been able to complete my cable high speed internet installation. Although the cable modem now says cable has a handshake (and Cox service desk confirms), the PC cannot acquire a network address. I'm using a Scientific Atlanta 2100 modem. I have tried two cat5 cables and have tried two different NICs, both of which work fine when used for local network (Realtek and Linksys). I have also tried using the USB connection instead of the RJ45. The Cox support desk tried a few things (resetting the IP config) and then threw up their hands.
My PC is an HP P4 2.6 with 1.5GB RAM. I'm running XP Home SP2. I do have an existing LAN with static addresses and ICS but am trying to just connect this PC to the cable modem (was going to try and move from hubs to router later after getting cable up). Am running Zone Alarm Pro 6.
Any suggestions?