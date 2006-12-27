Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

C:\WINDOWS\system32\cmd.exe

by frontblatt / December 27, 2006 6:51 PM PST

Hi, wonder if anyone can help. Start>Run>cmd>netstat -a/ produced 12 items that under Proto-CTP State:listening when connected to the net. Can anyone tell me if 1025,1026,1027,1030,1039,1347 and 1349 are ports? What do the names like qotd, chargen, epmap, microsoft-ds, and netbios-ssn mean under local and foreign address?
My system has slowed down even though I am protected like fort knox. Can anyone enlighten me?
Any help would be appreciated.
Rolf

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: C:\WINDOWS\system32\cmd.exe
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: C:\WINDOWS\system32\cmd.exe
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
Hi Rolf
by roddy32 / December 27, 2006 10:30 PM PST

What have you scanned with for Virus, trojans, spyware, adware, etc. so far and are you clean now?? As far as your other questions, I would have to Google for the majority of them which I don't have the time for as many question that you have. It would probably be easier if you did that youself but if you answer my other questions, I will check back in a 2 or 3 hours. I have to do some offline things now.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
An example.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 27, 2006 10:45 PM PST

One can type What is CHARGEN at google.com and learn more about it and others at wikipedia.com. These are basic services that one could install in Windows.

Cheaper than a fine book on basic networking or networking history.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Can anyone tell me if 1025,1026,1027,1030,1039,1347 and 1349
by dawillie / December 27, 2006 11:03 PM PST
'Can anyone tell me if 1025,1026,1027,1030,1039,1347 and 1349 are ports?'

In a word, yes.

For the rest, follow the instruction of Mr. Proffitt to determine what those processes are.

Do the scans suggested by Roddy to see if you are clean.

If you post back with results please ensure you follow forum guidelines with respect to posting.

Find them in red above your posting area as follows ''Note: If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem.'
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
How can we close these ports?
by frontblatt / December 30, 2006 4:15 AM PST

I operate on XP Pro and IE6 and systems clear of viruses and root kits. Yet there are listeners when on the net only. How can we close those listening ports?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just a thought.....
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 30, 2006 5:35 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Shield up results
by frontblatt / December 30, 2006 6:19 AM PST
In reply to: Just a thought.....

----------------------------------------------------------------------

GRC Port Authority Report created on UTC: 2006-12-30 at 22:16:24

Results from scan of ports: 0, 21-23, 25, 79, 80, 110, 113,
119, 135, 139, 143, 389, 443, 445,
1002, 1024-1030, 1720, 5000

0 Ports Open
19 Ports Closed
7 Ports Stealth
---------------------
26 Ports Tested

NO PORTS were found to be OPEN.

Ports found to be STEALTH were: 0, 25, 113, 143, 1027, 1720,
5000

Other than what is listed above, all ports are CLOSED.

TruStealth: FAILED - NOT all tested ports were STEALTH,
- NO unsolicited packets were received,
- A PING REPLY (ICMP Echo) WAS RECEIVED

My ISP troubleshooter told me that there should only be 5 and not 12

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
PORT NUMBERS
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 30, 2006 7:50 AM PST
In reply to: Shield up results
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Firewall
by frontblatt / December 30, 2006 3:21 PM PST
In reply to: PORT NUMBERS

Microsoft Firewall and I have SP2 installed.

Thanks Marianna

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.