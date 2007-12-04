C W Shredder

If you have earlier version, you can try to download it from http://us.trendmicro.com/us/products/personal/CWShredder/index.html
Delete the old version.
Note: I just check for update using the program CWShredder in XP Pro and it also resulted the same: "Unable to check for updates"
As for monthly Security Bulletins for Windows, we usually post it once it's ready (the bulletins).
We also post other info prior the release, example: Advanced notification (release date of the monthly security bulletins).
Visit our forum often and you should see it posted monthly.
Or if you like, you can subscribe to receive the security updates (monhtly) directly from Microsoft.
via RSS, email, Windows Live Messenger etc.
See http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/bulletin/notify.mspx
I occasionally run this program to make sure my computer is NOT infected. I noticed that if I click on check for updates, it says
Unable to check for updates. It used to say you have the latest version.
Is there a newer version or am I missing something?
I use these programs more often when my daughter or her friends need to use mine for homework. They're on a limited account.
I also use
Avast FREE home
Spybot Search & Destroy
AVG Anti-spyware(FREE)
Ad-Aware 2007
Spyware Blaster
Hosts File
Dell Inspiron B130
Windows XP SP2
Latest updates using Windows updates and File Hippo's Update Checker.
Thanks,
Rick
Also, could you refresh my memory on when the Windows updates come out. I know it's the same time each month but I can't remember.
Thanks!