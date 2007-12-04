Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

C W Shredder

by PudgyOne / December 4, 2007 1:21 AM PST

I occasionally run this program to make sure my computer is NOT infected. I noticed that if I click on check for updates, it says

Unable to check for updates. It used to say you have the latest version.

Is there a newer version or am I missing something?

I use these programs more often when my daughter or her friends need to use mine for homework. They're on a limited account.

I also use

Avast FREE home
Spybot Search & Destroy
AVG Anti-spyware(FREE)
Ad-Aware 2007
Spyware Blaster
Hosts File

Dell Inspiron B130
Windows XP SP2
Latest updates using Windows updates and File Hippo's Update Checker.

Thanks,

Rick

Also, could you refresh my memory on when the Windows updates come out. I know it's the same time each month but I can't remember.

Thanks!

6 total posts
The current free CWShredder is version is v2.19
by Donna Buenaventura / December 4, 2007 1:43 AM PST
In reply to: C W Shredder

If you have earlier version, you can try to download it from http://us.trendmicro.com/us/products/personal/CWShredder/index.html

Delete the old version.
Note: I just check for update using the program CWShredder in XP Pro and it also resulted the same: "Unable to check for updates"

As for monthly Security Bulletins for Windows, we usually post it once it's ready (the bulletins).
We also post other info prior the release, example: Advanced notification (release date of the monthly security bulletins).

Visit our forum often and you should see it posted monthly.

Or if you like, you can subscribe to receive the security updates (monhtly) directly from Microsoft.

via RSS, email, Windows Live Messenger etc.
See http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/bulletin/notify.mspx

Thank you, Donna
by PudgyOne / December 4, 2007 1:59 AM PST

That's the version I have. Was just checking to see if it was my computer or the server. Has been like that for a while.

So what you're saying is that the Windows Updates are on the second Tuesday of every month, correct?


Thanks a bunch.


Rick

(NT) That is correct Rick
by roddy32 / December 4, 2007 2:19 AM PST
In reply to: Thank you, Donna
(NT) Thank you, Donna and Roddy
by PudgyOne / December 4, 2007 2:25 AM PST
In reply to: That is correct Rick
Yes Rick
by Donna Buenaventura / December 4, 2007 2:20 AM PST
In reply to: Thank you, Donna

It seems it's their server because I got the same result.

Yes, every 2nd Tuesday of each month.. they plan to release security updates Happy

