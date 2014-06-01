and firefox runs on it too if you get an earlier edition, the last one was 12 for w2k
https://ftp.mozilla.org/pub/mozilla.org/firefox/releases/
then there is this work around for later versions.
http://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?t=2482475
I searched for windows 2000 browser, free, and was given a list to select from. Editors choice was Firefox, but after downloading and attempting to run it said my windows 2000 must be replaced by 'later OS' before it could be installed. If this is a true it should be deleted from the list presented.