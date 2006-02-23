bypassing pswrd at XP startup

But even with that, I could boot up KNOPPIX or even change the password with another utility. These are PCs (personal computers) and don't have any secure mode worth noting.
Bob
CNET's Forum on Windows legacy operating systems, (XP, 2000/NT, ME, & Windows 95/98) is the best source for finding help or getting troubleshooting advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover Windows 2003 Server, Windows installation, adding and removing programs, driver problems, crashes, upgrading, and other OS-related questions.
As the administrator of a family computer, can I or someone else bypass the password at Windows startup using safemode or any other way?
On startup, it gives you 2 options, but how do I get into safemode?
In order to enter safe mode, you must press F8 during boot. That would be before the Windows boot screen comes up with the Windows logo and bar moving across the bottom. F8 will give you a list of options, including Safe Mode (standard), Safe Mode with Networking (enables you to connect to the internet or a local network), etc. Use the arrow keys to select the one you want, then press Enter to continue.
In Safe Mode you'll have the same logon screen you usually do, except only system administrators will be listed. (Limited users and the guest account will be absent from the list.)
You cannot bypass the Windows logon by using Safe Mode...a valid user must still login.
-------------------------------------------------------
Any administrator can view anyone else's documents as long as the user has not opted to make the folder private. (This can be done by tight-clicking the folder, selecting properties, selecting the Security tab, and placing a checkmark next to ''make this folder private.'')
This can be circumvented by any administrator by taking ownership of the files/folder. You can click here for the instructions from Microsoft.
This can be trumped if you have Windows XP Professional by using EFS (encrypting file system).
Everything noted above can be trumped by paying $200 for a program that can reveal the user's password or decrypt the encrypted files. One of the providers of such software is LostPassword.com.
And, as Bob noted, there are other ways around the protection as well, depending on exactly what protection was used. (Private folders, EFS, etc.)
-------------------------------------------------------
Basically, every Microsoft security feature can be bypassed one way or another. Thus, to make it truly secure you need to use a third-party encryption utility (look up TrueCrypt and Cryptainer LE for two free options), or prevent physical access to the data. However, it will deter the average user, and should prevent your kids or visitors from accessing your data.
Hope this helps,
John
Thanks for this info guys. I have a few issues as well. My 2 boys are 13 and 14 and are now taking 'intro to Microsoft office' in their schools. This enabled them to open up Word, click on file and see/access the last 4 documents I was working on ! They eventually gave themselves away by laughing about some of the contents of a letter I wrote and then got quiet suddenly. They were caught! Anyway, I now am going to get them their own computer but in the meantime, I created two new limited accounts for the boys and want to also get software to monitor their activity on their new computer when I get it.
1. I put a password on my admin account and none on the boys but when the computer is off and I turn it back on, it automatically goes to my admin desktop without first going into the screen to choose an account. The only time it goes to the screen to choose the user is after a certain amount of time without using the computer or if I log off. Why is that?
2. How come when I set up two additional limited accounts, I can still see me and my wife's files in the C drive? I thought creating different limited accounts automatically hid our files.
3. I saw another forum where a moderator explained how to protect folders in XP home but he underlined home. I guess that means the process may be different for xp professional users.
4. I am using the FAT 32 format instead of NTFS. Is this a problem? After reading some forums, I understand it is easy to protect folders in NTFS format but not with FAT 32.
5. Is there a way to switch to FAT 32 without losing my 30 gigs of data? Is it worth it or necessary?
6. Has there ever been a CNET article or review of the 10 best filtering programs or the 10 best monitoring programs with reviews in order from best to pretty good?
As my kids get older (including my 4 yr old daughter), I have to start putting securities in place to protect them from not so nice elements out there and also from themselves. I'm sure they think they know what they're doing and have everything under control because I felt the same way in my teenage years. Thanks so much for all you do. Your critical information is priceless! Briggs
Go into your account. Click Start/ Run and type "control userpasswords2" without quotes.
A new Window will pop-up
Select you administrator Account and check the box "users must enter a password to login..." Type your password when prompt to do so. Click OK to close the window and restart the computer...
You should now get to the Welcome screen and be prompt to enter the administrator password when you try to login into your account
Hope this help
Thanks for the instructions guys as they were very helpful. I have not been on for a while since I confiscated the boys laptop altogether until I put a program on it that can monitor their use. In the meantime, I let them use our desktop computer in a public area with very limited access. I actually was focusing on the great "looking" program at www.iambigbrother.com because it appears very user friendly. The awful part is that I had a few questions prior to purchasing the product and over a few month period, I wrote the company 4 separate times with no response. That's a red flag for me so I'm now looking for another program similar. Back to the grind. I appreciate your help again guys.
1.) Your computer is set to automatically log in to that account, which Yoni's reply should remedy. If it doesn't, let us know.
-------------------------------------------------------
2.) Those with limited accounts are only able to access their own or shared files, no one else's. However, this is only applicable to what's in your Documents and Settings directory. If you save files to another location, such as directly to C:\ instead of C:\Documents and Settings\your username, then they are not protected automatically. Those with Administrative accounts can view any one else's files unless another form of protection is used. Verify where the files are located, and double-check to make sure they are in fact limited users.
-------------------------------------------------------
3.) All security options available to XP Home users remain the same for those with XP Pro. The difference is that Pro gives you even more security...see EFS encryption.
The first suggestion I make, for both Home and Pro users, is to make the folder Private. To do this, right-click the folder, select Properties, select the Sharing tab, and check the box to 'make this folder private.' This limits the viewing of the contained files to your own account. However, this can be circumvented be another administrative user taking ownership in order to grant themselves permission to access the files.
The other step, since you're using XP Pro, is to encrypt the files using EFS. To do this, select the files or folders, right-click them, and select Properties. On the General tab click Advanced and tick ''encrypt contents to secure data.'' That will ensure that only you have access to the files, unless someone pays $200 to crack your password. (Everything can be bypassed, it just depends how badly you want to do it.) The downside is that if you forget your password or something happens to your computer (some type of failure), it makes it much more difficult to recover your files. (It's a two-way street.)
-------------------------------------------------------
4.) Ouch! There's the problem...you must use NTFS in order to take advantage of all of the security features you have available to you. I'd recommend converting to NTFS right away.
-------------------------------------------------------
5.) Sure is possible, and well advised, to do so, bot just for security reasons but performance as well. Luckily Microsoft provides you a way to do this with little chance of anything going wrong...for instructions and important information, click here.
-------------------------------------------------------
6.) Cnet does it's own reviews of such software on occasion, but I didn't take what they wrote for granted so I did my own tests on the top child protection software available. ...you can find them here and here. In short, ContentProtect was the best and CyberPatrol came in a close second, but both NetNanny and CyberSitter failed miserably. Of course the reviews were last September so updates have been issued...I hope to check them out again sometime within the next month.
Hope this helps,
John
Thanks John! Your reviews were very helpful. I briefly took a look at programs and cost and it seemed like the flash demo for iambigbrother.com was good since there was full monitoring capabilities (but no restricted access/filtering tools) & very easy layout for users at a very reasonable cost. When the company, InternetSafetySoftware.com, didn't write me back after several emails to them, I didn't bother getting it. Customer service is almost as equally important as the quality of the product and if I can?t get help answering simple questions before I even invest in the program, I fear what would happen after I purchase it. I am still more concerned about full monitoring than I am about putting filters and time restrictions on their laptop but I would LOVE a program that did all of the above. Hope you had a great summer!
Thank you for your instructions on how to get into Windows XP if you forgot your password. I had put a password on my laptop computer and for the life of me couldn't remember what it was. I followed your instructions and was back up and running in minutes. Lesson learned I now have installed a thumb print security device instead much easier...
If you want to bypass a protected folder(protected by itself) in windows XP, vista or seven and enter it, go through here http://www.techgainer.com/2010/10/bypass-windows-folder-security-checkaccess-denied-to-access-and-enter-into-protected-folders/
Thanks.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.