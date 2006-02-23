bypassing pswrd at XP startup

1.) Your computer is set to automatically log in to that account, which Yoni's reply should remedy. If it doesn't, let us know.

-------------------------------------------------------

2.) Those with limited accounts are only able to access their own or shared files, no one else's. However, this is only applicable to what's in your Documents and Settings directory. If you save files to another location, such as directly to C:\ instead of C:\Documents and Settings\your username , then they are not protected automatically. Those with Administrative accounts can view any one else's files unless another form of protection is used. Verify where the files are located, and double-check to make sure they are in fact limited users.

-------------------------------------------------------

3.) All security options available to XP Home users remain the same for those with XP Pro. The difference is that Pro gives you even more security...see EFS encryption.



The first suggestion I make, for both Home and Pro users, is to make the folder Private. To do this, right-click the folder, select Properties, select the Sharing tab, and check the box to 'make this folder private.' This limits the viewing of the contained files to your own account. However, this can be circumvented be another administrative user taking ownership in order to grant themselves permission to access the files.



The other step, since you're using XP Pro, is to encrypt the files using EFS. To do this, select the files or folders, right-click them, and select Properties. On the General tab click Advanced and tick ''encrypt contents to secure data.'' That will ensure that only you have access to the files, unless someone pays $200 to crack your password. (Everything can be bypassed, it just depends how badly you want to do it.) The downside is that if you forget your password or something happens to your computer (some type of failure), it makes it much more difficult to recover your files. (It's a two-way street.)

-------------------------------------------------------

4.) Ouch! There's the problem...you must use NTFS in order to take advantage of all of the security features you have available to you. I'd recommend converting to NTFS right away.

-------------------------------------------------------

5.) Sure is possible, and well advised, to do so, bot just for security reasons but performance as well. Luckily Microsoft provides you a way to do this with little chance of anything going wrong...for instructions and important information, click here .

-------------------------------------------------------

6.) Cnet does it's own reviews of such software on occasion, but I didn't take what they wrote for granted so I did my own tests on the top child protection software available. ...you can find them here and here . In short, ContentProtect was the best and CyberPatrol came in a close second, but both NetNanny and CyberSitter failed miserably. Of course the reviews were last September so updates have been issued...I hope to check them out again sometime within the next month.



Hope this helps,

John