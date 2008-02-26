Buzz Out Loud delayed Wednesday Feb 27

The CNET Lounge forum

by acedtect-20196213851867054973637995818137 / February 26, 2008 11:30 AM PST

There's a big corporate meet-a-palooza thing in the morning that everybody has to go to. So we'll be recording Buzz Out Loud late, at 3:30 PM Pacific Time.

Our apologies for throwing things off. We didn't get to choose the time.

12 total posts
don't forget your "buzzword bingo" cards! ;)
by shawnlin / February 26, 2008 12:19 PM PST

actually...maybe we should have Buzz Out Loud Bingo Cards! yes? Happy

Best,
Shalin

I dig that
by rafacst / February 26, 2008 11:52 PM PST

Maybe we should do this every day, before the streaming.

But you mean like, write down the words that they may say on the episode and who cross more words off the list wins, right?

yep, that's about what I was thinking.
by shawnlin / February 26, 2008 11:59 PM PST
so...what would the words be...I think I'll start another thread...

doh, that's 5:00 PM fo me
by satoauto / February 26, 2008 12:29 PM PST

I'll have to get it when I get home from work....I need something else to listen to on my way in!

bump!
by raygun01 / February 26, 2008 3:48 PM PST

I've never bumped a post before...

um, off topic, yes.

BUMP
by alex_smurf / February 26, 2008 3:54 PM PST
I won't be waiting for this one. will be recorded 12:30AM Sad

Thanks for posting on the blog as well
by Owyn / February 27, 2008 4:55 AM PST
That caught my attention well before visiting the forum.

Try TWIT.
by CmdrData / February 26, 2008 11:57 PM PST

On your way in, this weeks TWIT was pretty good. Try that on your way in. Should make your ride less boring, but no podcast can replace this one.

the uber-meeting: news.com EIC to step down, ZDNET vet in...
by shawnlin / February 27, 2008 6:52 AM PST

press release:
http://biz.yahoo.com/bw/080219/20080219006574.html?.v=1

excerpt:
*****
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CNET (www.cnet.com), where people go to discover the latest in technology and consumer electronics information, and a property of CNET Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET - News), today announced that Dan Farber has been appointed editor-in-chief of CNET News.com. CNET also announced that Jai Singh, senior vice president and editor-in-chief of CNET.com will be leaving the organization March 10, 2008. With more than 20 years of experience as an editor and journalist, Farber is one of the industry?s most well-known and well-respected voices in the world of technology and new media. As editor-in-chief, Farber will lead CNET News.com in their award-winning coverage of the technology industry.

[...]

Jai Singh departs after more than 12 years with CNET, where he oversaw the editorial direction of news, reviews, downloads, and CNET TV. During his tenure, CNET News.com grew from a little-known news organization, to one of the most well-respected media outlets covering technology today, with many of the industry?s most talented reporters under its roof.
*****

First, my local Starbucks, now you guys! :0)
by Vance14 / February 27, 2008 7:16 AM PST

Last night, I was running around to the various Starbucks in my area and they were all closed to have special company training sessions. Now, today, this! :0)

Is it just me?
by polarfrz / February 27, 2008 7:48 AM PST

OK, I thought I had this time shifting down. Isn't it past time for them to start? Or is the Yahoo Live busted again?

