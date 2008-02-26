Buzz Out Loud delayed Wednesday Feb 27

press release:
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CNET (www.cnet.com), where people go to discover the latest in technology and consumer electronics information, and a property of CNET Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET - News), today announced that Dan Farber has been appointed editor-in-chief of CNET News.com. CNET also announced that Jai Singh, senior vice president and editor-in-chief of CNET.com will be leaving the organization March 10, 2008. With more than 20 years of experience as an editor and journalist, Farber is one of the industry?s most well-known and well-respected voices in the world of technology and new media. As editor-in-chief, Farber will lead CNET News.com in their award-winning coverage of the technology industry.
Jai Singh departs after more than 12 years with CNET, where he oversaw the editorial direction of news, reviews, downloads, and CNET TV. During his tenure, CNET News.com grew from a little-known news organization, to one of the most well-respected media outlets covering technology today, with many of the industry?s most talented reporters under its roof.
