BUYING NOTEBOOK FOR CHRISTMAS

HP is great when it comes to how many things it comes with but the battery life is hell. Sony is good but the tend to be expensive and the battery life isn't so great but better than HP. Now Toshiba seems to be on the better look because it is over average but make sure you check it out on their site. By the way about the sony vaio, don't buy anything in the K series cuz I have one and it wasn't what I expected.
Pentium 4 hyperthreading is faster but only availble on desktop pc and pentium M compared to other laptop processors like "Celeron" and "Pentium 4" is not as good. Celeron gives more battery life but is more expensive than pentium 4.
BUYING A NOOTEBOOK FOR CHRISTMAS. GOT MY EYE ON 3 BRANDS. HP,SONY, AND TOSHIBA. WHICH IS THE BETTER BRAND? ALSO,WHICH IS FASTER, PENTIUM M OR PENTIUM 4 WITH HYPER-THREADING? WHAT ABOUT AMD'S?