buying notebook

Acer good.
Toshiba readcurrentposts.
I wish to buy a notebook - value for money. Can anyone comment on the performance of Acer notebooks including warranty and service and also on Toshiba M45-S331.
CNET's Forum on laptops is the best source for finding help, troubleshooting, and getting buying advice from a community of experts. Discussion topics include hardware component and upgrades, ultrabooks, gaming laptops, Netbooks, and laptops accessories and much more.
I wish to buy a notebook - value for money. Can anyone comment on the performance of Acer notebooks including warranty and service and also on Toshiba M45-S331.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.