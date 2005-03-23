Laptops forum

buying notebook

by notebook / March 23, 2005 2:58 AM PST

I wish to buy a notebook - value for money. Can anyone comment on the performance of Acer notebooks including warranty and service and also on Toshiba M45-S331.

4 words.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 23, 2005 3:02 AM PST
In reply to: buying notebook

Acer good.
Toshiba readcurrentposts.

Brand
by 20483656001116360814374549065193-smartkennyboy / March 24, 2005 10:50 AM PST
In reply to: 4 words.

Both infamous brands.

infamous Acer notebook
by glzrash / March 24, 2005 3:34 PM PST
In reply to: Brand

Acer may be infamous in USA but it is number I in europe I had Tosheba and Comaq previously and now Acer travelMate 4052 and it surpases all my expectation it is wonderful slim beautiful fast 5hour battery what more one desires in a note book glzrash

